The Pineywoods Cattle Congress will be held May 20 in Saint Augustine at the 4 Kings Cattle Ranch, 1730 County Road 202.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The congress is presented by the AgriLife Extension offices of Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, Shelby and Panola counties. The annual event rotates among these counties and always features a local beef producer.
The cost is $20, payable by check to Pineywoods Cattle Congress. Lunch is included. Participants may contact the AgriLife Extension office in any of the presenting counties to register.
Four Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units are available – three general and one integrated pest management.
The event will address critical management practices producers can take home to implement within their daily operations.
“With the lineup of programs, presenters and demonstrations, this year’s Pineywoods Cattle Congress should make for an excellent opportunity for our area producers to better their management practices as well as an opportunity to see one of San Augustine County’s premier beef operations firsthand,” said Lee Dudley, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Panola County.
Topics and speakers
Topics for the congress will cover a rancher’s perspective to land management and looking at the best agricultural practices for East Texas, said Dudley.
The topics and speakers are:
- Sprayer Calibration, GPS and Nozzle Selection – Darren Rozell, owner/operator Rozell Sprayers Manufacturing Co., Tyler.
- Pasture Management – Lane Dunn, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Shelby County.
- Economics/Economic Update – David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension professor and economist in the Department of Agricultural Economics, Bryan-College Station.
- Feral Hog Control – Aaron Sumrall, Ph.D., Pig Brig Trap System outreach, education and research, Newton.
- Wildlife Control of Vultures, Beavers and Coyotes – Greg Ashabranner, AgriLife Extension Wildlife Services unit wildlife damage management biologist, Bryan-College Station.
Event sponsors include Shelby Savings Bank, Heritage Land Bank, Farm Bureau, East Texas Seed and Rozell Sprayers.
Harrison County Happenings
As school is winding down and everyone is making plans for the summer, please mark your calendars now for State Livestock Validations that will be held in June.
This is for any 4-H or FFA member that wants to exhibit a Market Goat, Sheep or Hog at the State Fair of Texas or the Heart of Texas Fair in Waco. In addition, this validation time is also for steers and heifers to be exhibited at the Harvest Festival, or any of the major Livestock shows that are upcoming.
The dates will be June 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. and again on June 22 from 8 to 10 a.m.
Please note that Hogs will ONLY be tagged on June 21. Please make sure that the exhibitor, parent/guardian, and advisor are fully aware of the ethics form specifically Rule number 3.
We will be hosting a Master Gardener class this fall if you are interested you need to sign up now.
If you or someone you know need to get their Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicator license please have them contact the office as we are composing a list to get that class kicked off as well. 903 935 8413
Make sure you have written Thank You notes to your Farm City Week Buyers and your advisor/Agent need a copy or photo of them before your check will be delivered.
Don’t forget Stage Coach Days is May 21 and Farmer’s Market will kickoff on May 28!