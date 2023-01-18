The Pineywoods CEU program will be held Friday, Jan. 27 in Hallsville at the Gold Hall. This is an annual program hosted by Harrison, Gregg, Upshur, Cass and Marion counties. This program allows participants with Texas Department of Agriculture Pesticide license to obtain five continuing education units, which are required to maintain the license current.
Please call and reserve your spot and a headcount for the meal. The registration fee is $35 and is payable at the door. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the speakers will begin at 9 a.m. Legacy Ag Credit has graciously offered to sponsor the meal, so you do not want to miss out on this event. The program will conclude around 3 p.m. with a wrap up and evaluation.
The following are the topics along with the speakers.
- Gopher Damage and Control: Darren Rozell, Rozell Sprayer Manufacturing Company
- Managing Herbaceous Weeds with Prescribed Fire: Dr. Megan Clayton, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Range Specialist
- Pesticide Applicator Record Keeping and Compliance: Dr. Mark Matocha- Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist with Texas A& M AgriLife Extension
- Wild Pig Biology and Control: Derrick Banks, Prairie View A&M Wildlife Management Specialist
- Fall Army Worm Control Options: Kyle McKinley, Rozell Agri-Tech
Please RSVP to the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 926-4363. Lunch will be sponsored by Legacy Ag Credit.
On Feb. 1, we will have the Annual Cornbread and Bean Luncheon, brought to you by the T.E.E.A ladies. It will be in our new building located at 2005 Warren Drive. Come see us and enjoy their world famous beans and cornbread.
Free Trees
The Harrison County Master Gardeners Association will offer free trees at its annual Tree Give-Away starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 and lasting until trees are gone. The annual event is co-sponsored by the Master Gardeners and the Texas Forest Service.
Participants will be able to receive 10 seedlings to take home and plant.
The event will be held at the Master Gardeners Greenhouse facility at 1309 Warren Drive in Marshall.
For information, go to Harrison County Master Gardeners, Texas, https://www.facebook.com/groups/138539656960645 or call (903) 935-8413