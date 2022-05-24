Every year at this time our offices receive a ton of calls about aquatic vegetation in ponds.
We have teamed up with the Gregg County Extension office as well as the Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District to bring you a Farm/ Pond and Beaver Trapping demonstration to be held June 3 at one of Mac Soules places located off of 968 between Hallsville and Longview.
Dusty Allen, Wildlife Damage Management Technician with Texas Wildlife Services will be the speaker. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the Beaver trapping demonstration starting at 8:30 a.m.
At the conclusion of the trapping demonstration we will be glad to look at any pond weed samples that you bring in a bucket of water to help identify and give control recommendations.
In addition to this it is paramount to understand the health of your pond for it to be as productive as it can be. We will collect water samples to be taken back to our offices where we can test the alkalinity of the water.
This service will be free of charge.
Make plans to attend now. It will be hot, and we will be outside so bring plenty of water, apply sunscreen and be prepared to sweat. CEU’s are pending approval.
Validation reminder
As school is winding down and everyone is making plans for the summer, please mark your calendars now for State Livestock Validations that will be held in June.
This is for any 4-H or FFA member that wants to exhibit a Market Goat, Sheep or Hog at the State Fair of Texas or the Heart of Texas Fair in Waco.
In addition, this validation time is also for steers and heifers to be exhibited at the Harvest Festival, or any of the major Livestock shows that are upcoming.
The dates will be June 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. and again on June 22 from 8 to 10 a.m. Please note that Hogs will ONLY be tagged on June 21.
Please make sure that the exhibitor, parent/guardian, and advisor are fully aware of the ethics form specifically Rule number 3.
If you or someone you know need to get their Texas Department of Agriculture Private Applicator license, please have them contact the Gregg County Extension Office at 903-236-8429.
There is a $20 registration fee, and you need to order your study materials ASAP. The class will be held Thursday June 9.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the class starting at 8:30 a.m. sharp. The Gregg County Extension Office is located at 405 E Marshall Ave. Longview TX 75601. This course will enable you to take the TDA Exam in Tyler and upon passing the exam, purchase and use restricted use and state limited use pesticides in your operation.
Spurweed in your lawn?
Spurweed, aka sticker weed lawn burweed, stickers in my yard, or even sand bur (which is altogether a different devil of a plant and still equally as unwanted)!!! I’ve been getting a lot of calls lately on this little problem plant. Well, if you’re having the same issues, I’ve got some good news and some bad news.
Bad news first. At this point (meaning May) there’s not much you can do about them.
You can fertilize your grass to get it high enough to buffer the seeds (stickers), so you and the dogs can walk — but that’s about it.
Good news: It should be dying REAL soon.
The spurweed is a winter annual weed that germinates in the fall, producing a ground-hugging plant with parsley-like leaves. It grows in the fall and winter, blooms with tiny white flowers in late winter to early spring, then sets the seed which is the problematic sticker.
This fall, either use a pre-emergent herbicide (herbicide choice depends on your yard type but atrazine is an example of a pre-emerge that works on many yard types), or spray with a three -way post-emergent herbicide (Trimec Classic, Trimec Southern, Fertilome’s Weed Zone are examples but again, herbicide choice is dependent on yard type so make sure to read the label) between December and February to kill the weeds before they set more seeds next spring.
There are numerous formulations of two and three way mixes of 2,4-D, dicamba and MCPP. Make sure you read the label before purchasing that they are safe for your particular southern grass. For instance, Bermuda tends to be more herbicide tolerant than St. Augustine or Centipede.
A metsulfuron product will work for your more sensitive grasses such as centipede, St. Augustine, or Zoysia but keep in mind that metsulfuron can be damaging to oaks, pecans, other trees and shrubs so make sure to not spray a metsulfuron product on roots or under driplines of sensitive plants.
In summary: you can use a pre-emergent herbicide in mid October to mid November or you can wait for the weeds to germinate and then easily kill them with a broad leaf herbicide such as 2, 4-D somewhere in the time frame of December to February.
THE KEY IS TO MAKE THE APPLICATION EARLY ENOUGH IN THE WINTER SEASON TO PREVENT SEED SET! If you can do this, you will greatly reduce the population for next year,