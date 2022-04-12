Gardening is not just for spring, summer, and fall. It has tasks that can be done in any month of the year, when the weather is nice. When preparing a bed, whether it be for flowers (perennials or annuals), veggies, or herbs, have a plan.
Whether you choose to do this early in February, or wait until the weather is nicer, and you get the “gardening urge”, just do it.
If you’re a beginner or a new gardener to the South, start small, and work toward larger beds. Having success in the garden is important to us all.
The following suggestions are just that, suggestions that have worked nicely for many gardeners. Adopt what feels comfortable and doable for you.
But for many of us, heavy weeding during hot summer months, is not high on the list when our hair is limp, we sweat thinking about going out, and we long only for iced tea. Let’s get started on that bed.
First clean your plants. I am talking about last years dead growth that needs removed from the bed. If you have returning plants, prune them, dead head, get them ready for spring.
Second, weed your bed, using a claw shaped trowel to help loosen weeds, and remove them by hand. You will need four to six inches of clean healthy soil for new plants to grow and establish roots.
If you have “thatch”-old growth from prior years under the soil that will stop new plants roots from growing, you will need to till your soil, by hand or machine.
Third, consider a weed barrier. In the 50’s, when plastic was being introduced to the gardening world, my grandmother, who was in a gardening club, ordered rolls of weed barrier, as did most of her club members.
My grandfather, my mentor in the garden, threw a hissy fit. Being an engineer with the Texas Highway Department, he said no oil based product was going in any of his gardens and in his yard, and promptly took her new product out to the ally to the trash can.
Upon his early retirement for the night, my grandmother and I snuck out to the ally in the car and retrieved the thrashed treasure. We then took it to Mrs. Robertson, my grandmother’s gardening friend, who was thrilled to have this new product.
Later that week, when I was on a ride with my grandfather, he told me he knew of our nighttime escapade, saying as he laughed, “Yep, old Mr. Robertson was tickled to get that mess. He knows it is going to kill at least half of her plants, and it will be easier for him to mow”.
My point is, know what you are using in your garden. Use products that will break down and feed your plants and make new soil. An easy weed barrier is cardboard or newspaper.
These are made from trees and breakdown over time, replenishing soil.
When you put them down, make sure the side facing your soil is wet, creating a seal to kill weeds.
Fourth, select a mulch, and use two to four inches over the entire bed. Once at a gardening conference, someone asked the speaker what mulch to use. He stated “Look up”, see what God has been using for years to fertilize your garden. If it is oak leaves, use this, if pine needles use this. It is not hard.”
Know what plants are going in your bed, and mulch accordingly. Some are picky about their mulch, some are not. Mulch according to plant type.
The more natural your ingredients you use, the less chemicals you will be enticed to use.
Except for fire ants. I draw the line here, and will use whatever works best to kill those suckers.
Fifth, water. I use a sprinkler, and gently water my newly cleaned, weeded, weed barriered, mulched bed for two to four hours, until it is thoroughly wet.
Yes, it takes a plan, it takes time, it takes effort. But the rewards are great.
If I have completed my garden bed, and are now going to plant my plants for the season, it is really easy. For each plant, I pull back the mulch, use my trowel to make a hole for the plant, including room for roots, plant the plant, gently pack the soil to remove air pockets, put the mulch back and place, and my plant has a nice little home.