The Texas Well Owner Network is hosting a “Well Informed” water well screening April 24 in Longview and Marshall to give area residents the opportunity to have their well water screened.
Water samples will be screened for contaminants, including coliform bacteria, E. coli, nitrate-nitrogen and salinity.
Water samples can be dropped off from 8:30 to 10 a.m. April 24 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office for Gregg County, 405 E. Marshall Ave., Suite 101, Longview or Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office for Harrison County, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall.
The follow-up meeting to explain the results of the screenings will be at 6 p.m. April 25 at Gold Hall, 101 Elm St., Hallsville.
The screening is presented by AgriLife Extension and Texas Water Resources Institute, TWRI, partnership with the AgriLife Extension office in Gregg and Harrison Counties.
Sampling Instructions: Joel Pigg, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist and TWON coordinator, College Station, said the TWON program is for Texas residents who depend on household wells for their water needs.
“It is very important that only sampling bags and bottles from the AgriLife Extension office be used and all instructions for proper sampling are followed to ensure accurate results,” Pigg said.
Private water wells should be tested annually, he said.
Pigg said it is extremely important for those submitting samples to be at the April 25 meeting in order to receive results, learn corrective measures for identified problems and improve their understanding of private well management.
Well Water Contaminants, Concerns: John Smith, Extension Program Specialist, College Station said research shows the presence of E. coli bacteria in water indicates that waste from humans or warm-blooded animals may have contaminated the water. Water contaminated with E. coli is more likely to also have pathogens present that can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea or other symptoms.
The presence of nitrate-nitrogen in well water is also a concern, and water with nitrate-nitrogen at levels of 10 parts per million is considered unsafe for human consumption, he said.
“These nitrate levels above 10 parts per million can disrupt the ability of blood to carry oxygen throughout the body, resulting in a condition called methemoglobinemia,” Smith said. “Infants less than 6 months of age and young livestock are most susceptible to this.”
Salinity, as measured by total dissolved solids, will also be determined for each sample, he said. Water with high levels may leave deposits and have a salty taste. Using water with high levels for irrigation may damage soil or plants.
To learn more about the programs offered through the network or to find additional publications and resources, visit http://twon.tamu.edu. For more information, contact the AgriLife Extension office in Gregg County at (903) 236-8428 or the AgriLife Extension Office in Harrison County at (903) 935-8413 or Joel Pigg at (979) 845-1461 or j-pigg@tamu.edu or John Smith at (979) 204-0573 or john.smith@ag.tamu.edu.
Funding for the Texas Well Owner Network is through a Clean Water Act nonpoint source grant provided by the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The project is managed by TWRI, part of Texas A&M AgriLife Research, AgriLife Extension and the Texas A&M University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Harrison County Happenings
Steer, heifer and sheep and goat validation tag orders are due at the Extension Office by April 7. All tags ordered after April 7 will be $35.
If you need CEU’s for your Private Applicator License, mark your calendar for April 28 in Carthage for The Mid-Sabine Cattleman’s Conference. The registration fee is $15, and the event will be located at the Carthage Civic Center. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and the program will start at 8:30 a.m. Please RSVP as we will be having a catered meal sponsored by Heritage Land Bank: (903) 935-8413. You can pay your registration fee at the door, but we need your RSVP in order to get a headcount for the meal.
The Harrison County Master Gardeners would like to say thank you to those that came out to our plant sale. It may have been the best one that we have ever had. Look forward to seeing you all again real soon!