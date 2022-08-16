Prussic acid in forages can pose a significant risk to certain grazing and barnyard livestock. Plants that accumulate prussic acid include:
- pearl and foxtail millet, very low
- sudangrass and sudangrass hybrids, low or moderate
- sorghum-sudangrass hybrids, moderate to high
- forage sorghum, moderate to high
- shattercane, high
- johnsongrass, high to very high
- grain sorghum, high to very high
- sorghum almum, high to very high
- white clover, low
Unlike nitrate, prussic acid may be present for a while and then dissipate from plants properly cured for hay. Prussic acid accumulation can happen when:
- There are poor growing conditions that prevent stems from developing properly.
- Recent hay harvest or grazing causes slow and stunted growth of new plant tissue.
- Nitrogen fertilizers are over-used or there are other soil fertility or nutrient imbalances.
- Plants develop new growth after a prolonged drought.
- Plants are injured by herbicides, frost, hail or other events.
Symptoms of prussic acid poisoning the plants listed above produce cyanogenic glucosides (prussic acid) as they grow. Glucosides are sugar compounds that break down in the rumen, freeing the cyanide from the sugar and forming hydrocyanic acid. Hydrocyanic acid (HCN) is commonly known as cyanide. The HCN combines with hemoglobin to form cyanoglobin, which does not carry oxygen.
Livestock poisoned by cyanide have respiratory stress like that caused by nitrate poisoning. A blood test can quickly distinguish between nitrate and prussic acid poisoning. If prussic acid is the toxic agent, the blood will be cherry red, unlike the chocolate brown blood seen in nitrate poisoning. Horses, hogs and other nonruminant animals are less affected by prussic acid because their stomachs convert the prussic acid to less toxic formic acid and ammonium chloride.
Prussic acid poisoning can be treated effectively if the treatment is administered immediately after the first poisoning symptoms appear. Two common treatments are intravenous injection (125 to 250 ml) of 1.2 percent sodium nitrate or 7.4 percent sodium thiosulfate. Before administering the sodium nitrate treatment, have a veterinarian ensure that the symptoms are caused by prussic acid rather than nitrate.
Sampling for Prussic Acid
Prussic acid accumulates mainly in leaves, with highest concentrations in new growth. Concentrations in leaves are many times higher than in stems. Because livestock usually eat leaves before stems, samples taken for prussic acid analysis should be largely comprised of leaves. This is especially true when sampling fields where cattle will be allowed to graze. If grazing is limited, cattle probably will not consume stems.
Unlike nitrates, prussic acid may volatilize from cut/ harvested forages. The amount of volatilization in samples can be reduced by placing the samples in resealable plastic bags or pint glass jars before sending them to a laboratory. When filling the bag or jar, allow 25 to 50 percent head space. To sample standing forages, selectively remove the newest upper leaves from 10 to 12 plants in different areas of the field. Sample in locations most likely to have prussic acid problems (review the common causes). Place leaves in a sealable container, place the container on ice (but do not freeze), and ship immediately to the testing laboratory.
To sample baled forages, use a bale probe. Samples simply grabbed from the outsides of bales may not give accurate results because of volatilization. Place a single bale core in a sealed pint jar. More detailed instructions on five sampling and shipping samples for prussic acid analysis can be obtained from the TVDML. A testing laboratory can evaluate the prussic acid concentration either qualitatively or quantitatively. Some references suggest that 250 ppm HCN is a safe level. However, the extreme variability in prussic acid sampling and shipping methods and rapid field changes limit the value of a quantitative result. A simple qualitative analysis to show whether or not prussic acid is present will generally suffice.
If a forage does contain prussic acid, livestock should not be allowed to consume it until the level declines to the point that it is no longer detectable. Prussic acid management, forage type and harvest method determine the best management techniques.
1. Standing forages that test positive for prussic acid and will be grazed should be sampled every three to four days. With frequent sampling, forage can be grazed as soon as it is safe and before its nutritive value decreases more than necessary.
2. Standing forages can be green chopped and ensiled. Prussic acid is enzymatically converted to free cyanide, which escapes when silage is removed. Another benefit of green chop/silage systems is that the effect of prussic acid is diluted when livestock are not free to select only leaves.
3. Standing forages also can be cut, field cured and baled. As with all baled forages, proper sampling with a bale probe is required. Bales should be sampled repeatedly until prussic acid is no longer detected. Bales can be made even safer by grinding them to combine leaves and stems.
East Texas Forage Conference
Mark Your Calendar for Sept. 2 for the East Texas Forage Conference, to be held at Gold Hall in Hallsville. Registration starts at 8:15 that morning and two CEUs will be available for TDA Private Applicators. The fee is $20 and is payable at the door. We will have a sponsored meal, so an RSVP would be appreciated at (903) 935-8413.
Dr. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Texas A&M Extension associate professor and forage specialist, will speak on two topics: Management of soil nutrient levels to impact weed population and cool season forage options.
Patrick Sutton, range and pasture specialist, will speak on herbicide updates over Proclova and Duracor.
Dr. Russell Carrell, nutritionist for Cargill Animal Nutrition, will speak on supplemental feeding during adverse weather conditions. Come join us for some great information, wonderful fellowship and some great food.