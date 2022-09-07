The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Small Acreage Series continues online Sept. 16 and Sept. 30.
The Sept. 16 topic is viticulture. The Sept. 30 program will cover land leases and related issues.
There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required. The events are from noon to 2 p.m.
Register at https://tx.ag/Sept16SmallAcreage for the viticulture event and at https://tx.ag/Sept30SmallAcreage for the session on land leases.
An email with instructions on joining the series on the Zoom meeting platform will be sent the day before the event.
Contact Jacklyn Jones Doyle, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Tarrant County, with any question or for additional information at (817) 884-1946 or jacklyn.jones@ag.tamu.edu.
Sept. 16 Topic, Speakers
Michael Cook, AgriLife Extension viticulture specialist, Denton, is the featured specialist for North Texas Viticulture: General 101. He will be covering:
- Backyard Enjoyment.
- Potential 1-d-1 Ag Evaluation.
- General Startup.
Sept. 30 Topic, Speakers
Introduction to Land Leases will be taught by Jason Johnson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Stephenville. He will be providing an overview of:
- Grazing Leases.
- Hunting Leases.
- Landowner Liability.
4-H Enrollment starts Sept. 1
All enrollments are done online. Please make plans to attend our first meeting of the year, to be held at the Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office on Sept. 13 at 6 pm. Call the office at (903) 935-8413 for more details or join our Facebook Group Harrison County Texas 4H.
Improving Forage Management Workshop
Prairie View A&M and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will be hosting an in-person program for Improving Forage Management on Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kellyville Community Center; 130 Kelly Park Road in Jefferson.
Topics covered include:
- Strategies to Improve Pasture Stands & Winter Forage Options, from Tyler Jordan
- Methods to Improve Soil Health and Fertility for Greater Stand Resilience and Yield, from Mary Derting
Please register by Sept. 12.
Registration Link: https://forms.gle/fcJ9Vws3DHFsWit18
Call Mary Derting (Marion and Harrison Counties) at (903) 665-2421 or Jessica Rymel (Cass County) at (903) 756-5391 for more information.
Soil Testing
If you need to have your soil tested, take notice: We will be making a delivery to the Soil Lab. Please have these samples to the office no later than Monday, Sept. 12. If anyone was thinking about sending off a sample, take advantage and skip the delivery fees. Drop it by the office! Regular testing fees still apply. Each sample is $15 dollars each.
TDA Private Applicator Class
We will be offering a TDA Private Applicator Training here at the Harrison County Extension Office on Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. Registration fee of $25 is payable at the door. Call the office for more details at (903) 935-8413.