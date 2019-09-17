Did you know that only 40% of the fawns born this year will live to one year of age. The biggest reason for such a low survival rate is nutritional deficiencies. The lactating doe needs almost double the nutrient intake that a nonlactating doe needs.
At this particular time of the year, there is not much out there for the deer to graze on. We historically have a hot dry spell in the summer and early fall. This is a problem because there is a shortfall of food for deer to eat. The majority of the feed put-out for deer happens in deer season. Realistically, they need to be supplemented now.
Please join us on Sept. 26 at the Marshall Civic center for a wildlife information meeting. This meeting is sponsored by the Harrison and Panola Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Dillard’s Feed House, and Nutrena Feeds. It will be held at the Marshall Civic Center at 6 p.m. There will be a meal served, so if you plan to attend you need to RSVP. There is no charge for this great program. The speakers will include Bobby Deeds, a Texas certified wildlife biologist who will be speaking on whitetail deer nutrition.
He is a nutrition consultant for Record Rack Feeds. Dr. Jamie Sugg, the agriculture and natural resources agent for Rusk County, will be on hand to discuss wild pigs and various control methods. He has a tremendous amount of experience in this area. Please RSVP to (903) 935-8413
It is not too late to enroll your kids in 4-H. The new year started on September, and the kids have hit the ground running. We have young people competing at the East Texas State Fair this Friday.
The Harvest Festival and the State Fair of Texas is just right around the corner in the month of October.
Harrison County will be well represented at the Heart of Texas Fair, with the Harrison County shooting teams participating in the trap shoot contest.
We have about a dozen kids competing, and they always come home with some hardware. Stay tuned for results on all these young people and their competitions. Great kids doing great things. Tune in to our Harrison County Texas 4-H Facebook page to track these young people and their awards.
The Harrison County Master Gardeners are hosting Greg Grant on Oct. 4 at the First United Methodist Church in Marshall.
Greg is the horticulture extension agent in Smith County and is one of the most sought-after speakers in the industry.
We are very fortunate to have such a high caliber speaker here in Marshall. This event is free and starts at 1 p.m. If you have ever thought about becoming a master gardener, now is the time to call and inquire.
Registration for the class starts in November.
The cost is approximately $125, and the majority of the classes will be online. So if you work you can complete the course at your own pace. This is something new, so help us spread the word.
The Harrison County Cattleman’s Association meets on Oct. 15 at First United Methodist Church at 6 p.m.
The program speaker is Dr. Hank Hayes with the Texas Animal Health Commission.
He will be speaking on the new animal electronic identification system and will touch on the health dangers that wild pigs pose to our health and the health of our livestock.
Don’t forget to get your hay samples in for our hay show.
We need to revive this program, as it is one of the most useful tools that we have for beef cattle management.