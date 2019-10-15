Matt Garrett: Tri-County Hay Show was a success

The Tri-County Hay Show was a success. Thank you to all of the participants and attendees for making this happen. Thanks to Bobby Campbell and Rick Reeves with Sweet Pro Supplements and Harrison Soil and Water Conservation District for your sponsorships. Big shout out to The Bean Doctor, Brent Primrose with Marion/Cass Farm Bureau for supplying the meal. The Beans and Cornbread were on point.
This year’s winners were as follows:
- Danny and Susan Goode at 4 Bar S Ranch for first place Bermuda Hay
- Greg Mabus of Cass County for first placed Mixed Grass Hay
- Larry Evans for first place Bahia Grass Division.
The important part of the program was to encourage producers to test their hay for nutrient content so a winter-feeding program could be built around the results — in hope of maximizing production from your cow herd and minimizing costs. We look forward to this next year.
The Harrison County Cattleman’s Association will meet tonight at the First United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. This is their annual fall membership drive with a barbecue dinner. This organization does a great job in promoting beef cattle education programs and scholarship opportunities for our youth.
Each year, the board selects a winner of the Bill Davis Award. This award is given to a member that is a progressive cattle producer that gives back to the community. In addition to the awards ceremony, Dr. Hank Hayes of the Texas Animal Health Commission will be on hand to discuss two very important topics. The first topic is feral hogs and the health dangers they pose to both humans and livestock. The second topic is a new program that is being rolled out on livestock traceability. Come listen and hear what he has to say on this new innovation and how you may be affected.
Now is a great time to put out pre-emergent herbicide for your lawn. But you need to hurry; time is running out. A fall application of fertilizer will help your lawn in the spring as well. As the drought has stressed most lawns, a little boost of nitrogen and potash will help it winter better.
If you have ever wanted to do a soil test, now is a great time. I will be sending samples off to SFA this week, so lets get those samples turned in so we can make the right application of amendments to our lawns and pastures.
If you have ever thought about becoming a Master Gardener and couldn’t because of scheduling issues, have we got a deal for you. Most of the classes this year will be held online. You will be able to attend when it fits your schedule. If this interests you, please contact the Extension Office at (903) 935-8413. Classes start in January 2020.
The State Fair of Texas is going on as we speak, and several youths from Harrison County have done really well.
In the Market Steer Show, Savannah Payne Parker finished second in her class and made the auction.
Avery Hunt won first in her class with her heifer and was third place in intermediate showmanship.
Kate Hearon competed in the first-ever Archery Contest that was held in conjunction with the State Fair of Texas and placed third in her divisions.
Congratulations to these young people on their hard work and dedication. It is not too late to sign up for 4-H. There are more things going on now than I can ever remember. Great job by wonderful kids and super volunteers. Follow us on Facebook at Harrison County Texas 4-H.
Have a great week.