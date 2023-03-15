We have the vegetable plants you need for your home garden! Tomatoes, peppers, squash, eggplant... oh my! Harrison County veggie specialists have been working overtime to get the best plants at the lowest prices just for you! We will have over 10 varieties of tomatoes and peppers, your favorite eggplant, and easy to grow squash. Strawberry and watermelon plants, as well as fig trees, will be waiting for you at our Master Gardener Plant Sale on Saturday, April 1 at our new greenhouse location, 1509 Warren Drive in Marshall. Our vegetable lead, Mark Jackson, has things planned down to the penny to continue to offer these plants to you at a reasonable cost. How about $2 for a tomato, pepper or squash? We have seen the prices this year, and we are excited to offer great plants to you that most can afford.
New to vegetable gardening? No worries. Come and talk to our Master Gardeners that specialize in vegetables. They know a lot and can steer you in the right direction for your needs. Tomatoes, for instance, can be classified by shape (globe, beefsteak, cherry, plum or oxheart). They can be described as heirloom or hybrid, determinate or indeterminate, or by peel color. You will find many varieties to meet your needs. Remember to try something different this year.
Last year was a transitional year for us, as we had been basically shut down for two years due to COVID, had moved to a new location and we felt maybe we had lost our audience. We were conservative in our growing and the numbers of plants for sale, as we simply did not know what to expect. Surprise! Our community came out in large numbers to support us and buy from us. We sold out much quicker than we anticipated. Mark has “upped the ante” this year and has gone out on a limb by doubling his crop. He will have lots to sell and offer the public. He has made a list and is checking it twice. He and his Master Gardener veggie team will have lots to offer, information to share and a few MG-tried-and-true recipes for those interested.
A large supply of herbs will be available. We took notes last year and have included many herbs that were asked for, more varieties of each herb and are on the lookout for newbies to the market that you may want to try. Remember to think about an herb garden this year, as small or as large as you need. Most herbs are easy to grow and easy to freeze or dry for later use. See you at the sale!
Farm City Week
Farm City Week kicks off next week on Monday with the Voice of Agriculture Speech Contest sponsored by Downs Funeral Home. Please join us Monday evening at 6 p.m. at the City Arena for our kickoff hamburger supper, where we will celebrate the scholarship winners for this year and hear from our winning speech contestants. The remaining schedule for the week is listed below.
Monday: 9 a.m. Voice of Agriculture Speech Contest, 6 p.m. Hamburger Kickoff Dinner with recognition of Speech and Scholarship Winners
Tuesday: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Broiler and Rabbit Weigh In, 9:30 a.m. Broiler Show, with the Rabbit Show immediately following, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Swine, Lamb, Goat and Steer Weigh In, 4 p.m. Lamb Show, followed by Goat Show and Showmanship
Wednesday: 8 a.m. Swine Show, followed by Sale Order, Showmanship and Special Needs Show, 1 p.m., Steer Show, directly followed by Junior and Senior Beef Showmanship and Heifer Show
Thursday: 7 to 9 a.m. Ag Mechanics check-in and set-up, 10 a.m. Ag Mechanics Judging, 4 to 6 p.m. Barbecue Dinner at Marshall City Arena, 5 p.m. Awards for Top Hand, Showmanship and Top Buyers, 6 p.m. Livestock Auction, Silent Auction for Ag Mechanics projects. Silent auction ends at 8 p.m. with payment due by 8:30 p.m.