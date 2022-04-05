A Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service webinar from 6 to 7 p.m. April 19 will cover stubborn aquatic plants common in Texas ponds.
The webinar program will provide a how-to educational program focused on identification of the most hard-to-manage floating and submerged aquatic plant species including duckweed, watermeal and watermilfoil.
Brittany Chesser, AgriLife Extension aquatic vegetation program specialist in the Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, Bryan-College Station, will present the program.
Registration is $35 and free to AgriLife Extension employees. Instructions to access the webinar will be emailed when payment is received. The email will include a receipt, registration confirmation and instructions for accessing the webinar.
This program offers one Texas Department of Agriculture integrated pest management continuing education unit.
Chesser will discuss how to properly identify these pesky aquatic plants that present various nuisances and control challenges. The program will provide biological information regarding each plant and provide recommendations for pond owners. Specific management strategies, including mechanical, biological and chemical options, when applicable, will be covered for each grouping.
“These are plant species we receive questions about year after year from people who want to control them or who have tried and want to know why their attempt failed,” she said.
Todd Sink, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension aquaculture specialist and director of the AgriLife Extension Aquatic Diagnostics Lab, Bryan-College Station, will be available to answer questions in an accompanying chat forum.
The hour-long presentation will be followed with an approximately 30-minute question-andanswer session with Chesser and Sink.
“This program aligns well with the proper timing of treatments, which is critical for effective control,” Chesser said. “The treatment windows are important because it is extremely difficult to treat them into summer months without depleting dissolved oxygen that can lead to fish kills.”
2022 Young Farmer Grant
Are you currently creating or expanding an agricultural business in Texas? Consider applying for the 2022 Young Farmer Grant (YFG) program. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is now accepting applications for this grant.
The 20222 Young Farmer Grant is due on Wednesday, April 27, by 11:59 p.m.
YFG is administered by TDA under the direction of the Texas Agricultural Finance Authority (TAFA). The purpose of this program is to provide financial assistance in the form of dollar-for-dollar matching grant funds to individuals between the age of 18, but younger than 46 years of age at the time of the grant application submission deadline, who are engaged or will be engaged in creating or expanding an agricultural business in Texas.
The 2022 Application will all be completed online. Original/Paper applications will not be accepted. Please DO NOT e-mail, mail or deliver applications in person to the TDA Headquarters in Austin.
Please contact us via email at Grants@TexasAgriculture.gov with questions. Additional details, instructions and the 2022 Round 2 application materials can be found here.
If the link above does not work, please copy and paste this link in your internet browser: https://www.texasagriculture.gov/GrantsServices/RuralEconomicDevelopment/TexasAgriculturalFinanceAuthority/YoungFarmerGrant.aspx
Certified Prescribed Burn Manager Course
The certified prescribed burn manager course presented by Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Forest Service, & Texas Longleaf Team in Mt. Pleasant, TX- Titus County AgriLife Facility at 1708 Industrial Rd. on May 2 through 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The training will also be held May 17 through 20, at TPWD’s Alazan Bayou WMA near Nacogdoches, TX.
The program is free, though preregistration is required.
Students who pass the final exam will meet the education requirements for becoming a Texas Department of Agriculture- Certified and Insured Prescribed Burn Manager in region 4 (East Texas).
Additional requirements for certification include: three years of prescribed burning experience in region 4, 30 days of prescribed burning in any region, five days of prescribed burning as the responsible individual, and qualifying insurance policy (TDA Prescribed Burn Program). The field day of this course will require students to demonstrate an ability to safely participate in a prescribed burn.
Landowners, contractors, volunteer firemen, and government employees are all encouraged to attend.
To register for the course, email a completed registration form to Andy McCrady, Texas A&M Forest Service — Fuels Coordinator, at wmccrady@tfs.tamu.edu by April 22.