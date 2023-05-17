Presently, when someone says they want something to be “organic,” I’ll pause and ask them to define what that means for them. To date, I’ve heard and compiled five different answers for organic control. There is a social-media home-remedy definition, a “my grandparents did it this way” reason, the absence of ANY pest control justification, a scientific definition including the element carbon explanation, and lastly, the legal definition.
Let’s look at it legally. To be clear, if you sell any food product and want to label it organic, you must first make an application with the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). The TDA is an accredited Certifying Agent by the United States Department of Agriculture National Organic Program. ‘Organic’ is a labeling term that refers to an agricultural product produced in accordance with the act and the regulations in the Organic Foods Production Act of 1990 National Organic Program, Part 205.2, Subpart A.
To be legally certified organic, a grower must comply with the rules and regulations, following a list of approved pesticides. For our farm we would have to submit forms, pay $2,400.00, be inspected and wait three years after not applying unapproved pesticides on the farm. Only then could I legally sell “organic produce.”
Now we all know there are scores of home gardeners who garden following organic inputs and haven’t gone through the legal processes. Many folks believe organic may be the most recent recipe they find on the internet.
There are so many “home remedies” circulating today that I don’t even know where to start. Some favorites include the use of vinegar, tobacco, beer, urine, salt and others. Yes, there is truth and pest deterrence to each of these, but without an understanding the rate of application and subsequent troubles, one could do more harm than good.
Let’s pick on vinegar. Vinegar is the common name for acetic acid (CH3COOH). We can all agree that applying acid to living tissues will cause damage. It is realistic, then, to suppose the application of this household acid to weeds could kill them.
But the devil in is the details. Research shows that the five percent vinegar from the grocery store isn’t a strong enough acid to do the job, yet concentrations from 10-20 percent provide an 80-100 percent control. This higher concentration is not what you’ll find at your local supermarket.
And is that strong a product ‘safe’? Acetic acid stronger than 11 percent can cause burns upon skin contact. Indeed, eye contact can result in severe burns and permanent corneal injury. Using a rate double or triple what is harmful to people increases the risk to the applicator. Imagine the damage from drifting acidic spray to other plants nearby and the impact on microbial life in the soil from over application.
Others have explained to me that growing organic implies whatever was used in previous generations. While grandparents may have certainly used some the now listed USDA approved pesticides, there are some products grandpa once used that are no longer available. They are no longer available because their residual was too long, or they harmed the environment.
As steeped in tradition as I am in many areas, just because something was an old method doesn’t still mean it is the best today. No matter how long you, your parents or your grandparents have used Sevin dust, it still is not classified as an organic pesticide.
Harrison County Happenings
Farm City Week checks should be out this week if the exhibitor’s buyer has actually paid for the project.
It is time to start planning for summer validations. If you still need to order a tag, get that order and money in now!
Heifer and steer validation will be held June 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. We will do State Fair Sheep and Goats on June 20 as well as June 21 from 8 to 10 a.m. Heifers will be tagged this year, and tags must be pre-ordered and paid for ahead of time as well. Location: The Bibb’s Place, 5505 Elysian Fields Road, Marshall, Texas 75670.
FCW steer tag in will be in October. These tags will work as validation tag for FCW. BUT entry forms and money must be turned in at the October tag in date and site.
Our World Famous Grilling 101 for youth will be held again at Bear Creek Smokehouse. The event will be held Tuesday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. Youth from 8 to 18 are welcome to attend. We have a limit of 30 participants with a registration fee of $10 and two canned items to be donated to Mission Marshall. If you would like to bring more, we welcome you to. A paid registration fee will hold your spot for participation. Call (903) 935-8414 for more info.
We have added a new team member to the Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office. Congratulations to Jennifer Barrett on your recent graduation, and we look forward to some great things for Harrison County 4-H. More info to come soon.