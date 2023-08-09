Jacob Dykes provided the following information:
“It’s hot! Though I hate to think about my electric bill, I sure do appreciate the luxury of an air conditioner. Ever wonder how wildlife cope with extreme heat? Believe it or not, it can be a struggle for them too.
Thermoregulation, or maintaining a steady body temperature, is one of the costliest tasks for endotherms, which are commonly called warm-blooded animals. When environmental temperatures get hot, animals must adapt to keep their body temperature from rising, which can cause heat stress.
Heat stress can occur at cooler temperatures than one might expect, and it isn’t just a summer thing either. An abnormally hot day can occur at any time of the year and can be equally tough to handle. To complicate matters, temperature isn’t as simple as we like to think. In fact, operative temperature is what we’re really concerned with. It is the combination of ambient temperature, wind and solar radiation. Think about how much hotter the inside of your car gets sitting in the sun vs. the shade, or how much hotter you get when there is no breeze blowing.
Warm-blooded animals have physiological processes that help regulate body temperature. These processes include sweating and panting to take advantage of evaporative cooling, enlarging blood vessels at the skin surface to increase heat loss through the skin, and increasing body temperature to slow the rate of heat gain. Sweating is the most efficient of these, but very few mammals can sweat — “lucky us.” These processes require a lot of energy.
A much more efficient way to help critters regulate body temperature is to make behavioral changes. For example, one of the easiest ways to cool down is to get out of the sun— “duh.” Other common behavioral changes include being less active during the day, eating less because digestion creates heat, and changing body orientation to absorb less sun or capture more wind. Of course, drinking or getting into water can also be a great way to cool off.
So, what can we do to lessen the burden of heat on wildlife? Well, it comes down to habitat management. For one, make sure critters have adequate shade to get out of the sun and manage these areas in way that allows for wind flow to avoid creating a sauna.
Also make sure food and water are always nearby and available. This often means providing man-made water sources since natural water isn’t always reliable in an arid climate like parts of Texas. There is a lot of concern for making sure the critters we love have plenty to eat and have cover to evade predators; let’s not forget how important thermal cover can be.”
Harrison/Panola Counties Wildlife Information
I would like to take this time to invite you to attend our annual Harrison/Panola Counties Wildlife information program held on Oct. 3. This program and the meal are sponsored by the Harrison and Panola County Soil and Water Conservation Boards. Each year this program alternates between the two counties. This year it will be located at Crossroads Baptist Church located at 11763 FM 31 in Marshall.
Our speaker this year is Dr. Jacob Dykes, Extension Wildlife Specialist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. The topics to be covered are white tail deer nutrition and an ageing and scoring demonstration on whitetail deer. We will have a catfish dinner and appreciate an RSVP.
4-H Funday is this Saturday!
Date: Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon
Location: Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall, Texas 75670
Everyone is welcome!
Admission: free
We’re hosting a fun-filled Funday event that brings the community together! Join us for exciting games, delicious hot dogs, and valuable information about becoming a Harrison County 4-H member. Whether you’re curious about the program or eager to get involved, this event is the perfect opportunity to learn more. Mark your calendars for Aug. 12 and bring your family and friends along for an unforgettable day of fun and exploration.
Master Gardener Meeting: Unleash Your Green Thumb
Date: Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
Location: Harrison County Agrilife Extension Office, 2005 Warren Drive, Marshall, Texas 75670
Admission: free
Calling all aspiring gardeners! If you’ve ever considered becoming a Master Gardener, this event is tailored just for you. Join us on Aug. 15 for an informative meeting where experienced Master Gardeners will share insights into the process of becoming a Master Gardener. Learn from the experts themselves and discover how you can turn your passion for gardening into a rewarding and impactful journey. Don’t miss this chance to nurture your green thumb!
For more information about these events or to register, please contact the Harrison County 4-H office at (903) 935-8413. We look forward to seeing you at these exciting gatherings and making unforgettable memories together!