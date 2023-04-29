The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present the webinar “Wild Pigs in Texas” on May 4 from noon to 1 p.m. The webinar is part of an ongoing Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, RWFM, Stewardship Series.
The webinar will discuss how landowners can deter wild pigs and methods to reduce their numbers.
The cost is $35, and advance registration is required at https://tx.ag/RWFMStewardshipWebinars.
After payment is received, a follow-up email will be sent from the event organizer with instructions on how to access the webinar.
“Given that wild pigs number in the millions across Texas, it will take a concerted effort from all Texans to help reduce their numbers and the millions of dollars in damages they cause every year across the state,” said James Long, project coordinator with the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute, Bryan-College Station.
Long, the featured speaker, said the damage that wild pigs do to production agriculture, wildlife and their habitat, and the waterways in Texas has made wild pigs the No. 1 exotic species that needs to be removed from the state.
Webinar Topics
Over the course of the webinar on wild pigs Long will:
- Introduce landowners to the spread of these invaders across both the U.S. and Texas.
- Explain some of the biology and environmental factors that have led to their rapid population growth.
- Discuss damage that wild pigs cause across the landscape to include agricultural, natural resources and private property.
- Address the disease risks that wild pigs pose to both livestock and humans.
- Assess the laws that apply to wild pigs in Texas.
- Discuss methods to deter wild pigs and reduction methods that can be used to bring population numbers down.
For questions, contact series co-creator Brittany Chesser, AgriLife Extension aquatic vegetation program specialist, Bryan-College Station, at brittany.chesser@ag.tamu.edu.
Snakes on the Move: Reducing Negative Snake Interactions
Jessica Domel with the Texas Farm Bureau writes:
“Spring is officially here. Wildflowers are out, grass is greening up in some areas and snakes are starting to slither out in search of a place to sun.
Although snakes play an important role in our ecosystems, they’re not everyone’s favorite reptile. For those looking to avoid human-snake interactions, it’s best to first understand where snakes may be found this time of year.
Snakes Emerge
‘With snakes, they are pretty well hibernating during the winter, but they’re going to respond to the temperatures on a particular day,’ Dr. Maureen Frank, associate professor of conservation biology at Sul Ross State University, said. ‘The temperatures that we like to be out and moving around in is similar to what snakes are going to move around in.’
Snakes are cold-blooded. So, when temperatures are cooler, snakes are more likely to find a nice rock in a sunny area to warm up.
‘It may be in the mid ‘60s, but there’s a nice rock that’s out in the sun, and it’s a perfect place for them to sun,’ Frank said in an interview with the Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network. ‘If you were to measure the microclimate of that rock, the temperature’s going to be much warmer if you have direct sunlight on it. They may come out and sun themselves even if they’re not moving around as much.’
When it gets too hot, snakes will seek out cooler areas like brush piles and shady areas.
‘As it gets to the heat of the summer, it can be too hot to where they’re not going to be super active,’ Frank said. ‘Say it’s in the triple digits, they may not be out. They’re certainly not going to be out sunning themselves because those rocks will be extremely warm, but they may be under rocks.’
That’s why it’s so important to be careful not to place your hands and feet anywhere you cannot see.
‘Those snakes may try to cool off by getting underneath something,’ Frank said. ‘For this time of year though (April), as we hit those nice warm temperatures that may you want to be outside, be aware of places that may be a little bit warmer and entice snakes to be out and sun themselves.’
There are 70-80 species of snakes in Texas. Where you’re most likely to run into them depends on their preferred food, the availability of water and shelter and space.
‘If you’re worried about water moccasins, for instance, you’re not going to find them somewhere that’s really dry because water is a big component of what they look for,’ Frank said. ‘If you are in Houston, Dallas and you live next to a creek, then there’s a good chance that a species like a water moccasin, or a lot of our non-venomous water snakes, may show up when you’re closer to water.’
As far as places people typically are, like their backyards, snakes are most likely to be found in an area where there’s shelter for them.
‘A huge component of habitat for snakes is shelter because something like a brush pile or a debris pile, it could just be a random pile of stuff in your back yard that you haven’t cleaned up yet, that’s a good place for a snake to hide because they have predators as well,’ Frank said. ‘Things like hawks and other bigger animals are going to go after a snake, so they can hide there, but even more importantly, their prey can hide there.’
Small rodents can be found in brush piles, and snakes like to eat small rodents.
‘So, that can be a place where you’ll find a lot of snakes in and around those spaces,’ Frank said.