Matt Paul, pastor at Friendship Baptist Church in Marshall, has been announced as the speaker at this year’s High School Baccalaureate Service, the Marshall Ministerial Alliance has announced.
All 2023 high school graduates, including those who are homeschooled or charter-schooled, are invited to attend the worship service, which will take place Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian, 501 Indian Springs Road in Marshall.
“This service will focus on worshiping God, thanking God for this special time of accomplishment, and praying for guidance as these graduates face the future,” organizers said in a press release. “It features a special time of silent prayer as each graduate’s name is called. It is a wonderful companion event to graduation that our seniors, family, and friends will find meaningful.”
The Marshall High School choirs will provide special music for the event. Local graduating seniors will help lead most of the worship service.
“Graduation is a time for celebration, and the football stadium is a perfect place for this on Friday,” organizers said. “However, many Christians have found the Baccalaureate a distinct tradition of praise within a house of worship. The advantage of air-conditioned comfort should aid those family members with health limitations. We placed the Baccalaureate the day before graduation in order to make it easier for out-of-town guests to attend both nights. The Cumberland Presbyterian Church has agreed to host it since 2004. We want this to be a community-wide event, and we will host it until we need a larger venue someday.”
All graduates desiring to participate will need to meet in the Cumberland Presbyterian church gym at 6:15 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday to answer your questions and give information needed for the service. Dress as you would dress for church.
For more information, call (903) 935-3787.