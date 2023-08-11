Matt Tolentino, one of the nation’s newly recognized and most talented musician/singers, is slated to be the main attraction at the upcoming Opera House Theatre Players’ 35th season kick-off celebration at Twin Oaks Plantation on Sept. 2.
The kick-off party is being called “Mr. Jay Gatsby Invites You To A Jazz-Age Lawn Party” and will run from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Tolentino is a native of Dallas but now a resident of Cincinnati, Ohio — where he leads several of his orchestras including the New Liberty Dance Orchestra as well as the Singapore Slingers, a full 18-piece orchestra. All the groups play the standard orchestra charts that were fashioned to their respective periods especially the 1920s and the 1930s. He is no stranger to vocals either as he frequently works as a solo pianist and accordionist in tandem with his vocals.
Songs like “Keepin’ Out of Mischief,” “Sweet and Lovely,” “My Baby Just Cares For Me” and many others of the genre keep his audiences on their feet either listening to the happy tunes of another era or dancing the night (or day) to them. His group just completed a professional gig as the featured band for dancers and voyagers aboard the magnificent Queen Mary II.
Invitations to the event are being sent out to the theater’s current membership as well as special known supporters of the group for first choice on attending since there is a maximum limit on the number that can be accommodated.
Tickets for the public will go on sale as soon as possible at The Willow Tree in downtown or online at JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com. There are six tables that seat eight people that can be purchased at special price, but single tickets are $65 and couples are $120. For information on the party, please contact Marcia at (903) 665-8243 and your call will be returned.