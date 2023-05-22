Memorial City Hall has announced its line-up for the 2023-24 season.
Included is country legends, jazz, rock ‘n roll, a family Christmas show, comedy, magic and more to make a “solid-gold season,” the performance hall announced in a press release.
Season tickets are on sale now, with the deadline to register being extended to July 21. Season ticket holders get discount pricing, guaranteed same seats for the shows and first dibs on getting tickets to the special events, as well as advertising in the show program and invitations to the post-show receptions with the artists. A registration form can found at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (903) 934-7992.
Single tickets for all shows will go on sale Monday, Aug. 7.
T. Graham Brown will perform Saturday, Sept. 16. Brown, who sprung into country music fame in the 1980s, is known for singles like “Hell and High Water,” “Don’t Go to Strangers” and “Darlene.”
The Judy Carmichael Trio is set to perform Saturday, Oct. 28 at a Texas Bank and Trust-sponsored event.
“Steinway Artist and Grammy nominee Judy Carmichael is one of the greatest interpreters of stride and swing piano in the world. Count Basie nicknamed her ‘Stride,’ and she and her band will have you dancing in the aisles with high energy interpretations from the Great American Songbook and Judy’s own witty compositions (think Randy Newman meets Peggy Lee!),” Memorial City Hall said.
B2Wins — pronounced “B-Twins” — will hit the stage Saturday, Nov. 11 in a Marshall Regional Arts Council-sponsored event. The group is led by twin brothers from Brazil and sings renditions of Top 40 songs from the last 40 years that are “a plethora of genres into a feel good performance that is equal parts rock concert, dance party, jam session and vacation for the soul.”
VeraBank and McKool Smith are sponsoring “The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show” on Saturday, Dec. 9. It’s “a tribute to the Original, Traditional, One-Hundred Percent, Red-Blooded, Two-Fisted, All-American Christmas Show!” according to the MCH.
“The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show is a live, one-of-a-kind musical variety show bringing all-time favorite Christmas classics and original sketch comedy antics to theaters across Texas,” organizers said. “An original by The Grand Ol’ Production Company, produced by Will Hearn, and featuring globally-acclaimed ‘Texas Piano Man’ Robert Ellis and Americana standout Blue Water Highway as well as a cast of the best artists and entertainers in Texas.”
Andy Goss, a stand-up comic, magician and ventriloquist, will perform Saturday, Jan. 20. The show is sponsored by Master Wood Craft. Gross has performed on The Ellen Show and on NBC. Gross’ show is suitable for all ages but best for ages 13 and up.
Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats, performing ‘50s-style rock ‘n roll, will take the stage on Saturday, Feb. 3. The Stray Cats sold over 10 million albums, garnered 23 gold and platinum certified records and have a string of hits. Rocker has recorded or performed with George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, John Fogerty and Carl Perkins.
The children’s and family show for the season is Puppy Pals Live, taking place on Saturday, Feb. 11. Puppy Pals Live is a comedic stunt dog show.
Pure Prairie League will take place on Friday, March 22.
“Pure Prairie League continues to embellish the rich history of one of Country-Rock’s pioneering forces for over 50 years, with five consecutive Top 40 LPs in the 1970s and the No. 1’s “Amie” and “Let Me Love You Tonight” that are still on the radio today,” MCH said.
All shows at Memorial City Hall are presented in association with the 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, The Marshall News Messenger, and 103.9 KMHT with a special thanks to the Texas Commission on the Arts for their support.