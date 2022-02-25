Memphis Soul to perform at Memorial City Hall in Marshall

Memorial City Hall will host Memphis Soul, a Motown-inspired band, on Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now, starting at $20. They are available at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling (903) 934-7992.
Memorial City Hall officials said the show “will have you dancin’ in the aisles as Memphis Soul takes you back to the Motown era.”
“Memphis Soul is a classy, high energy 8-piece group showcasing a distinctive sound and style inspired by the greatest Motown artists. Earth, Wind and Fire, Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Al Green, Aretha Franklin and many more,” Memorial City Hall said.
The event is sponsored by Mark A Trexler and Master Wood Craft and presented in association with 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, and The Marshall News Messenger and KMHT 103.9.