Michaelson Museum of Art to host American Watercolor Society traveling exhibit

The Michelson Museum of Art will host a traveling exhibition from the American Watercolor Society May 19 through June 30.
An opening reception is planned May 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The American Watercolor Society is a nonprofit group based in New York City that promotes the art of watercolor painting in America. The traveling exhibit features the work of 40 artists. Each year they host a juried exhibition from artists around the world.
“The styles on display range from abstract and nonrepresentational to traditional realism,” a press release from the Michelson said. “Watercolor went through a bit of a revolution in the 1800s as artists fought to prove its validity to the art world. Since that time, the medium has greatly benefitted from organizations like the American Watercolor Society that promotes the art form and showcases artists who use techniques that demonstrate its adaptability and creative possibilities.”
Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.