Special to the News Messenger
The Marshall Lions Club met Aug. 13, at the Panola-Harrison meeting room. A lunch of beef and chicken enchiladas was served by Jose Tequila Catering.
Vice-President Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cellphones. Lion Robert asked Lion Ken Poindexter to open the meeting with prayer, followed the pledges of allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags, led by Lion Tim Young.
“As the Lions Go Roaring Along“ and “America, the Beautiful” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Alan Grantham and accompanied on the piano by Lion Stacy Bowen.
Lion Tamer Patrick Owens welcomed Lions and guests to the meeting. Guests included Charlie Parker, son of Lion Heath Parker; Tina Elam, Director of the Harrison County Airport and guest of Lion Bob Swanson and Tony Glanton, spouse of the speaker for the day.
In a bit of trivia, Lion Patrick read that there are 30 million people in the U.S. who are left-handed, and that an 11-year-old invented the popsicle. Lion Patrick advised that there were 27 individuals in the Den.
He read the Thought for the Day: “The greatest thing in this world is not so much where we stand, but in what direction we are moving!”
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied some fines on several Lions, with some adding to the Lions Camp Cans. He fined a couple of Lions for being late. Lion Chris told a joke and had everyone laughing, but was too long to include here.
He auctioned a coin brought by Lion Brenda Wood — a President Millard Fillmore $1 coin. Lion Tim Young was winning bidder at $3. He also had a 1990 Mavs Championship hat, won by Lion Dudley Swafford.
Lion Chris asked if anyone knew what country the new Lions International president was from — Lion Chuck Abma knew it was South Korea. Lion Chris said the only celebration this week is Cindy Owens, spouse of Lion Patrick Owens, celebrating her birthday on Aug. 15. He appointed Lion Patrick to lead the club in singing our “Happy Song” to them.
Lions, be reminded that the 9/11 Heroes Run will take place Saturday, Sept. 7 at Telegraph Park. The event is to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF). Anyone who would like to participate in the 5K run/walk/ruck and/or the 1 mile fun run will need to register in advance. Lion Travis Keeney is a local sponsor and organizer.
Lion Robert Wood reminded Lions that we will be helping with the East Texas Taco Fest 2019, to be held on the Peter Whetstone Square on Sept. 14. There will be great fun for the whole family with a Kids Zone, Lucha Libre Wrestling, Jalapeno Eating Contest, Chihuahua Race, Salsa Dance Off a Margarita Villa, five great bands and of course, tacos! There will be a sign-up sheet next week.
VP Wood called program chair for the month, Lion Heath Parker, to the front along with his son, Charlie. Lion Robert announced that Charlie is recipient of one of our scholarships, and will attend Kilgore College this fall. He told of his summer activities with a Brass Drum Corp, traveling the U.S. on a bus.
Lion Parker introduced Leslie Glanton, principal of the Marshall ISD’s Early Childhood Development campus. She grew up in Marshall, is married to Tony Glanton, an insurance agent at SIG, and has three children — daughters Bailey, Ella Grace and son, Brooks.
Glanton graduated from Marshall High School, East Texas Baptist University and Texas A&M Texarkana, earning a Master’s in Educational Leadership. She has been teaching for 20 years.
Glanton related that they just had their convocation for the beginning of the school year and gave grants to teachers to be used by them during the year. She also said that last year’s state district ratings — using the A-B-C-D-F grading system — had improved to a C over last year’s D rating.
Pack the Bus was a huge success, giving each student up to $200 in school supplies to be used during the year at no charge to the parents. At ECDC, Glanton related that most students would not have the resources to be successful in learning without this, and said the teachers are grateful for the community coming together.
Glanton reported that there are about 300 kids at ECDC, and that their campus had moved this year from Evans Street to the old South Marshall Elementary School at 1600 Meadow St.
She remarked that it really does take a village to raise a child, and that they try to involve as many volunteers as possible.
Many of the students are in a low socioeconomic status, one of the largest groups in East Texas, second only to Longview. She mentioned that most of the kids struggle, due to low income, homelessness and a parent deceased in the military, and many are being raised by grandparents.
Glanton said there are 17 classrooms, and that teachers this year have an assistant. She invited Lions to come by any time for a tour of the school.
VP Wood thanked Leslie for her interesting and informative program and presented her with a Lions writing pen. Lion Wood closed with prayer and adjourned the meeting.