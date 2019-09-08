Staff Reports
Panola College will present Agatha Christie’s masterpiece — “And Then There Were None” as its annual dinner theatre production Sept. 20-21 in the Liz Hedges Studio Theatre.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner, and the performance will begin at 7 p.m. A Sunday, Sept. 22 matinee performance will feature dessert. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. with the performance to begin at 1:30 p.m.
The story begins when 10 strangers, apparently with little in common, are lured to an island mansion off the coast of Devon by the mysterious U.N. Owen. Over dinner, a record begins to play, and the voice of an unseen host accuses each person of murder.
Trapped on the island, one by one, they start to die by methods outlined in the children’s poem, “Ten Little Soldier Boys.” The tension escalates as the survivors realize the killer is not only among them but is preparing to strike again… and again... until there are none left alive.
The play, based on Christie’s book of the same title, was originally published in 1939, and is the world’s best-selling murder-mystery novel. Filled with twists and turns from the Queen of Crime, the play provides an exciting evening of suspense and horror.
Starring in the show, in the order of appearance are, Seth Sanders, freshman, Center, as Narracott; Maylee Parfait, freshman, Garrison, as Mrs. Rogers; Austin Graham, freshman, Rains, as Rogers; Jobeth Eddings, freshman, Leon-Jewitt, as Vera; Nicholas McCalister, freshman, Rusk, as Lombard; Johnathan Hicks, freshman, Waskom, as Marston; Keath Kibbey, sophomore, Huntington as Blore; Clayton Jones, freshman, Chireno, as General Mackenzie; Abigail Parish, sophomore, Chireno, as Emily Brent; Justin Gonzales, sophomore, Rains, as Judge Wargrave; Zach Zea, freshman, Rusk, as Dr. Wargrave and Caden Worley, freshman, Rains as the Voice.
The production crew members are Maria Mejai, sophomore, Mt. Enterprise, Stage Manager; Hannah Williams, sophomore, Gary, Assistant Director; Caitlyn Jackson, sophomore, High Island, Dramaturge; Raven Williams, freshman, Goose Creek, Co-Costumer along with Laura Eddings, freshman, Broaddus; Peyton Proffitt, sophomore, Center, Technical Director; Sarah Owens, sophomore, Mt. Enterprise, Sound Design; Catalina Zoyoquila, sophomore Mt. Enterprise, Props, Bethany Crowe and Angel Kammer, sophomores, Kennard, Tony Jeter, sophomore, Carthage, Make-Up and Hair Design; Chailey Norton, sophomore, Mt. Enterprise, Poster Design. Set construction by Andrew Searles, freshman, Woden, Eric Dominquez, freshman, Leon-Jewitt, Logan Vickers, freshman, San Augustine, Logan Draper, freshman, Decauter, Ashton Powell, freshman, Decauter, Christian Kotara, sophomore, Spurger, Peyton Swearingen, freshman, Timpson, Dalton Hall, freshman, Broaddus, Faith Gatlin, freshman, Mt. Enterprise, Angel Pineda, freshman, Center, and Dein Bettis, freshman, Rains. The play is directed by Karen King.
Dinner on Friday and Saturday will include a full Italian meal with salad, a side, bread, dessert, water, coffee and tea. The Sunday matinee performance will feature a selection of pies, cakes and cookies along with water, coffee and tea.
Seating is limited and all tickets must be reserved and pre-paid. Prices for the Dinner Theatre performances are $40, adults; $35, Panola faculty and staff, and $25, seniors and children. Sunday’s Dessert Matinee costs are $20, adults, $15, Panola faculty and staff, and $12.50, seniors and children.
Please note that due to the nature of the play and the environment of a dinner theatre setting, it is not recommended for small children or babies.
To make reservations, email reservations@panola.edu or go to http://bit.ly/PanolaDrama. All tickets are to be prepaid for this event.
For more information or help reserving tickets, contact Karen King, Professor of Drama at 903-693-2064. “And Then There Were None” is produced by Special Permission from Samuel French, Inc., NY, NY.