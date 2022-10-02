National Night Out events are planned Tuesday in Marshall and Woodlawn.
The annual event is intended to bring residents together and improve police and community partnerships.
Marshall residents are invited to celebrate National Night Out at the Courthouse Square from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
“National Night Out allows residents to develop a personal relationship with local first responders and connects people with vital community resources,” Chief Cliff Carruth said. “Policing really is us partnering with the community, listening, talking and making sure that we are working together.”
Woodlawn residents are invited to an event hosted by the Woodlawn Fire Department, 9198 U.S. 59 North, from 6 to 8 p.m. Activities will include food, fellowship, fire trucks and more.
Marshall’s free event “showcases police and fire vehicles and equipment through demonstrations and activities to promote crime prevention and greater public safety,” MPD said in a press release. “Kids can play games, get their faces painted or visit the bounce house. Everyone can watch demonstrations from Marshall Police Department motorcycle officers and the Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit. There’s even an opportunity to dunk a motorcycle officer in the dunking booth.”
Attendees are also encouraged to meet with First Responders, discuss current challenges within neighborhoods and to rededicate efforts to strengthen the communiFilty.
“In this way, citizens and police become acquainted and share common goals to strengthen our community. This is at the heart of the Marshall Police Department’s commitment to Community Policing,” MPD said.
Marshall’s National Night Out 2022 is presented by the Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Fire Department and the City of Marshall. Sponsors are Caddo Packing, Walmart, Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Mobberly Baptist Church, 3DG Entertainment, Dillard’s Feed House, Patterson Dodge, Ryan’s Crossing, Rotary Club and American Legion.