New Town Neighborhood Association awards Community Pride Award

The New Town Neighborhood Association awarded their Community Pride Award for August 2022 to 603 Alvin St., home of Geneva Seay.
The home is a brown tone brick ranch architectural style. The home features contrasting white trim on the eves and garage door and a black wrought iron security door. The entry walkway is lined with boxwoods and gardenias, which provide an amazing fragrance when blooming. In addition, potted purple colored petunia plants and deep pink vinca plants welcome visitors at the home’s entry. Four dogwood trees in various stages of maturity are visible on the south side of the lawn.
Ms. Seay is proud to acknowledge the mature dogwood tree at the entrance of her single car paved driveway and another dogwood tree in the middle of the lawn near the street were acquired many years ago from her grandfather Ireland Williams’ 413-acre estate. Two dogwood seedlings acquired about eight years ago from Texas A&M Forestry Service continue to thrive in the landscaping.
Visible in the south lawn is also a young pink colored crepe myrtle tree gifted by owner of the New Town School property. Each tree base is outlined with scalloped concrete edging. The New Town Neighborhood Association is proud to recognize Ms. Geneva Seay, a retired educator, for maintaining a property the community is proud of.
To be eligible for the New Town Neighborhood Community Pride Award, the property must be within the boundaries of New Town, which is West Houston Street on the north; Grove Street on the east; West Meredith Street, West Emory Street and Southwest Street on the south; and city limits on the west. Church, school, business and residential properties with well-maintained exterior and complimentary landscaping complete the criteria.
Nominations of the award can be made at the regular meeting of the association, which is 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the George A. Thompson American Legion Post 878 located at 2711 W. Houston St. or by calling (903) 926-0011.