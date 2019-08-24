Special to the News Messenger
Members of the New Town Neighborhood Association targeted streets around Price T. Young Elementary School for a Back-to-School clean-up event on Aug. 10. Days prior to the clean-up, association members passed out information to New Town residents including phone numbers to report issues related to animal control; vacant houses; overgrown lots; over-hanging tree limbs that impair visibility of a driver or in path of a moving vehicle; scheduling large trash pick-up; reporting street lights outages; Neighborhood Watch; and GoBus.
Information about the date, time and place of regular New Town Neighborhood Association meeting (6 p.m. on second Tuesday of each month at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, except December) was also presented on the information hand-out.
Association volunteers collected many bags of trash on the targeted streets, which included Sanford Street to West Emory Street, West Emory Street to Carters Ferry Street, Carters Ferry Street to Sanford Street and Medill Street at Sanford Street to Carters Ferry Street.