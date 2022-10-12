The New Town Neighborhood Association members and Wiley College volunteers gathered to paint the home of Ms. Lee at 700 Medill St. on Saturday. Painting of this home is the fourth home painted by association members and various community organization volunteer partners. Before the end of 2022, the association expects to paint two more homes of deserving senior citizens who live in the New Town neighborhood. The association thank chairpersons of the event, Ken Moon and Marvin Bonner. The assistance from Colby Polk, Wiley College volunteer coordinator, and the Wiley College students was invaluable for this event, the association said. The association thanks Sherwin Williams for the paint donation and Chill’s Grill for their lunch donation.
New Town Neighborhood Association completes house painting project in Marshall
- Special to the News Messenger
