As we turn the calendar to another year, it is often a time for reflection and goal setting. One of the goals we have for 2022 is to help more local nonprofits tell their stories to a larger audience each month so that they can continue to be positive neighbors in our community.
Starting in January of 2022, we are going to introduce our Neighbors program, and we could use your help to make it a success. Our Neighbors program will ‘adopt’ one nonprofit each month and help them share their story in our print edition during the month and online at MarshallNewsMessenger.com. Additionally, we will provide this organization advertising to use on MarshallNewsMessenger.com to assist them in spreading their message in the marketplace.
How can you help? While we are aware of many of the great nonprofits doing work in our community, it would be naïve of us to act like we know all the nonprofits and what they are doing to serve our community. If you know of an organization we should ‘adopt’ for a month, please email me at agould@mrobertsmedia.com and inform me of the organization and the work they are doing. If you know their contact’s name and number, that information would also greatly be appreciated.
We look forward to ‘adopting’ 12 different non-profit organizations this coming year and allow me to thank you in advance for helping us identify them.