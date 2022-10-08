News Town Neighborhood Association recognizes Marshall homeowners

The New Town Neighborhood Association presented their Community Pride Award to Eddie Garcia and Debra Pineda, property owners of 603 Sanford St. They have lived in the home for about a year.
Curb appeal of this attractive bungalow is created with contrasting light beige paint on the exterior of the home accentuated with dark chocolate trim around the eves, windows, entry security door, floor of the large covered porch, brick porch columns and brick base around the home. Cedar privacy fencing around the home provides additional charm. On the porch, visitors are greeted with a “Welcome” sign. Spooky colorful Halloween wreaths are displayed on the entry door and wall of the porch as seasonal decorations. A three-piece wood furniture set consisting of two large armchairs with fluffy, orange-colored designed cushions and a matching table creates an inviting and comfortable environment for family and guests. At dark, in-ground solar powered lights create a lighted floral pattern upon the entry walkway. Two large perennial lilies (purple and white flowers when blooming) provide complimentary landscaping.
The New Town Neighborhood Association is proud to recognize this property that fosters pride in the community. To be eligible for the Community Pride Award, the property must be within the New Town Neighborhood; exhibit a well maintained exterior and complimentary landscaping. Nominations can be offered at any meeting of the New Town Neighborhood Association or by calling (903) 926-0011. Meetings are the second Tuesday of each month except December.
The next meeting of the Association will be held at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Milton St., on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Agenda items will include review of Oct. 8 house painting project and discussion of other house painting projects to be accomplished before the end of 2022.