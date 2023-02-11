The annual Night to Shine prom event, hosted by Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall, took place this Friday at the Convention Center, with hundreds of East Texas community members receiving the red carpet treatment.
The prom night experience is funded annually by the Tim Tebow foundation, celebrating people with disabilities with a prom night they will never forget. The event is held simultaneously at churches around the country every year.
“Immanuel is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved,” said event organizer Patti Brady.
During Friday’s event, guests entered via the red carpet, complete with a crowd of fans and even the paparazzi snapping photos.
KMHT Radio 103.9 was also present during Friday’s event, interviewing guests on the red carpet before they make their way into the event.
Once inside Night to Shine participants enter convention center and are treated to a free shoe shining service, corsages and boutonnieres, professional prom photos, a catered dinner, prom favors, limousine rides, and a dance floor.
At the end of the evening, each guest was officially crowned kings and queens of the prom.
“I’m so excited Night to Shine 2023 will be back in-person! We’ve been able to adapt over the last couple years but we can’t wait to be back together in person to cheer for every guest as they walk the red carpet, dance the night away with their friends, crown them as a king or queen of the prom and most importantly, tell every single one of them their life has purpose and they are loved by us and by God,” Brady said before the event.
The event officially launched in 2015, with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. In February 2020, 721 host churches and 215,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 110,000 honored guests with special needs.
Over the past two years, Night to Shine innovated and endured through the pandemic with the first-ever virtual Night to Shine, celebrating thousands of honored guests through unique adaptations including a complete virtual video experience and socially distanced Shine Thru drive-thru events.
Immanuel has been a host church since 2019, making this year the fifth annual event for Marshall.