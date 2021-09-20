The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met in-person on Sep. 15 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The day began when Optimist Richard Magrill held the door for Senior Counselor Suzan Harrison, the first to arrive for the meeting. It was a simple pleasure that had not occurred since the spring of 2020 when COVID interrupted our lives. Richard inquired about Suzan’s recent relocation to a family home in Shreveport and the welfare of her extensive flock of assorted fowls. She reported that it took several hours to catch them all. “I stopped counting when we reached 200,” she said. The next morning, all the chickens, guineas and geese were taken by back roads and settled in their new home across the state line.
Next to arrive were our September honorees, Young Texanne Maggie Truelove and Young Texan Buck Buchanan, their parents and Assistant Principal Nakeena Bayliss. We tucked into a taco bar from Jucy’s and as the noon hour finally arrived, Optimists continued to filter in from their places of business.
President Julie Brock called on Optimist John Fortune to lead the group in prayer, following which the club pledged allegiance to the U.S. flag and affirmed the Optimist Creed. Julie welcomed our guests to the meeting and explained that in all there will be 18 Young Texans selected this year, two each month. At the year end senior awards assembly, three young women and three young men will be randomly selected to receive $500 grants which they may use in any way that they choose.
Julie then yielded the floor to Maggie Truelove, Young Texanne for the month. Maggie’s favorite subjects are biology and English, and her most admired teachers are Audrey Cato, who teaches advanced placement English language arts, and Skylyn Potts, whose subjects are biology and environmental science. Her grade point averaged of 5.526 is the highest in the senior class.
Maggie’s extracurricular activities include all-state honorable mention as a softball player. She was also first team all-district in softball in 2019 and 2021. In addition, she is the president of the Starfish Society, which focuses on tutoring students in the Wm. B. Travis Elementary School. “Travis counselors have expressed particular gratitude for our work there,” she notes in response to club questions, “and they have indicated that it makes a big difference in the lives of the students and reflects in increased performance on test scores,”.
Maggie is active in Trinity Episcopal Church and also serves as vice president of the National Honor Society and the Junior Symphony League. She plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin and then attend medical school with the goal of becoming a physician.
Optimist Richard Magrill asked if there was a particular reason that she became attracted to the medical field. “As a matter of fact, there is,” she said, “ I had a good friend in Pre-K who developed cancer; he died when we were in the sixth grade. His situation led me to want to help in saving lives affected by illness.”
Optimist Le Ila Dixon asked, “with all your activities, what do you do in your free time?” “Sleep,” was her answer.
In a personal message to her parents, Kurt and Jennifer Truelove, she says: “Mom and Dad, thank you for always supporting me in everything I do. I appreciate you more than you know. I love you both so much and I can’t wait to see where I go in life with y’all by my side.”
Optimist Julie then introduced Buck Buchanan as September’s Young Texan. His favorite subjects are math and art, and his favorite teacher is Jerry Eagan, who teaches advanced placement U.S. History and world geography. His grade point average is 5.39 and his extracurricular activities include football, golf, Interact Club and the National Honor Society. He is very active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“I like to hunt, fish and golf with my friends. My biggest accomplishment is probably that I have earned a full scholarship to play football at Louisiana Tech University.” “Kicking is my speciality,” he adds.
Of his future plans, Buck looks toward becoming an engineer following graduation from college. “But I’m not interested in becoming a software engineer,” he says, “there are already plenty of those. I think I might enjoy architecture.”
Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi asks him about his favorite artistic medium, and he answers that it is pen and ink. Optimist Le Ila wonders if the club may have seen any of his work in the Marshall Regional Arts Council’s Mini-Monet art contest, which the club helped sponsor last spring. He indicates that he did not enter that contest. After further questions he says that the main subjects of his sketches are animals and nature scenes.
(After the formal part of the meeting he joins Optimists Adam Adair, John Fortune, Richard Magrill and Ned Calvert and shares a dozen or so of his sketches saved on his cell phone. John Fortune suggests that one of them be sent to the News Messenger along with our normal photo. Richard Magrill quickly flips through the fish, dogs, pig, etc. and asks Buck to email one of a duck since he has fowl on his mind as a result of his earlier talk with Suzan Harrison.)
Buck’s personal message to his parents, Frank and Ashleigh Buchanan, is as follows: “To the people who made me, thank you. Thank you for supporting every decision I make. Thank you for always helping me through anything I need help with. Thank you for always only doing what you think is best for me even when I don’t like it. Thank y’all. I love y’all more than you know.”
At the end of each presentation, President Julie presented a formal certificate on behalf of the club and a photo session followed. The more than twenty present devoured a large cookie-cake bordered with colorful fall leaves and orange pumpkins. “It was good to see the room full!” said Optimist Le Ila.