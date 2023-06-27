Tickets are still available for the premier, one performance tribute play-with music about the life and career of the late great Patsy Cline in Jefferson on June 30.
The tickets are $20 per person for all seats for the performance that will be held at the city’s Visitor Center located at 503 E. Austin. The show is being produced by Jefferson’s community theatre the Opera House Theatre Players and will close the group’s 34th season with this traditional July 4th production. It was written especially for the thespian group by its funding director and current president, Marcia Thomas.
The featured singer in the play is the popular Sheila Fox and her band the Caddo Kats, who call Marshall home. Fox’s husband, Alan Fox, is the leader and lead guitarist of the band that plays events and parties all around the ArkLaTex. Band members are Terry Salyer, Ricky Roach and Stephen Buckalew, all experienced musicians who have played in many areas around East Texas as well as other areas of the United States.
Leading actors in the show are Gary Eigenmann, Blake Altman, Debbie Graves and Seth Necessary. All but Eigenmann are first-time actors with the group that has presented four live theatrical productions each year since they were formed.
According to a spokesperson for the group, the theatre anticipates a good crowd and warm reception for the play that is set in a radio show format of an earlier era. The audience will participate as an audience in a radio studio and will be called on to respond to some instructions by the announcer, played by Gary Eigenmann. The play will last approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.
Tickets may be purchased at The Willow Tree or online at http://www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com. Tickets may be mailed or held at the door for pick up.