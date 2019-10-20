The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall. President Le Ila Dixon convened with the ringing of the bell and Ned Calvert led in prayer which was followed by the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. flag and the recitation of the Optimist’s creed.
The subject of the meeting was our participation in Marshall’s FireAnt Festival the previous Saturday.
Weatherwise it was a good day and an improvement over last year when chilly winds tried to air lift our tent (this year we had a heavier one with sand-bagged poles). We also dressed more warmly remembering that Optimist Richard Magrill had to go in search of additional clothing last year which resulted in his purchase of an “I’m So Marshall” long-sleeved t-shirt and in his later return for another for Optimist Michele Fuller (who gratefully donned hers even though she is a Longview Lobo!).
We were happily situated at position 49 the same as last year but with a new set of friendly and helpful neighbors. Barbara Judkins of the Starr Family Home State Historic Site was already set up to our west when we arrived shortly after 7:00 a.m. Later the 2020 Census and the MISD Marshall Education Foundation would fill in the space between us and Barbara. Oh, yes! and Barbara was offering an “advice” booth staffed by members of the newly organized Friends of the Starr Home.
Immediately to our east was the Corps of Engineers and just beyond them the Marshall Beekeepers Association. That association represents some 516 members who promote the keeping of bees in Harrison and neighboring counties. They had honey for sale that was the product of local bees and eagerly purchased by Optimists Le Ila and Michele.
Unlike in the past when our focus was a raffle to raise money (we left that activity to Kristin Skinner at the MISD Foundation booth to our west), this year we just relaxed and enjoyed the day greeting friends and neighbors and sharing our work. Optimist Richard enjoyed the chance to greet Dawn Alford and her husband Richie accompanied by son Lee.
They were asking about a vantage point to watch the parade starting at 10:00 a.m. in order to see daughter Stache marching with the MISD Air Force Junior ROTC. We suggested the west edge of the square for viewing and were pleased when Stache stopped by in her fatigues after the march.
In addition to pamphlets on our club and its work, we handed out candy to the kids and provided a “sucker game” and yellow bags with our new sunburst logo; the bags came into their own when the larger ones offered by the Corps of Engineers ran out early in the day. After that we were able to supply them to folks coming by from the west with cups of goodies and those loading up next door with the Corps of Engineers’ items, especially the coloring books (of which they had plenty). We handed out 248 bags and over 500 pieces of candy mostly to impressively polite kids. The sucker game involved selecting a sucker stuck in a bale of straw. If the sucker had been marked in color on the end of its stem, then the prize was a blue Optimist koozi.
At noon, Optimists tried out the food available on the square: Richard the tacos of Templo Bethel and Julie and Michele the heaping brisket nachos from Ol’ Smoky Kounty BBQ & More. And, of course, all of us sampled the candy from time to time!
Afternoon brought more friends. Optimist Charles Dixon introduced Richard to neighbors, Mohammed and Melissa Al Hamadi (Melissa is the daughter of Wes and Rhonda Skelton and grew up in Marshall). Richard encouraged both to join the club and we hope to see them in the future. Park Ranger Ricky Maxey from Lake O’ the Pines (and the Corps’ booth) deputized us and passers-by with gold sticker badges as Junior Rangers of the Safety Patrol. He and TAMU Agrilife Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald talked with Le Ila about future program possibilities for the club including one by local 4-H student, Brenton Jenkins, who is ready to share the success of his multi-year project that he initially reported to the club two years ago.
It was also a good time to advance plans for our upcoming birthday party for Harrison County foster kids. Optimist Julie Brock talked with Officer Gill of the Marshall Police Department and he said that the Cool Cops could come and hand out ice cream. Julie also talked with Miguel Delgado who thinks he can come and share his talent for producing balloon animals, flowers, etc.
Our new banner caught the attention of many, especially those who recognized last year’s MHS Seniors in the photo. One teacher noted wistfully that she “was through with them.”
Also, in the afternoon, Freddy the Fire Ant made his way around to the south side of the 1901 Courthouse and was greeted with enthusiasm. He graciously posed for a group pic with all except Julie (who did the photography). Late in the day we got an update and saw a picture of Terry, the quarter-sized turtle which Julie purchased at last year’s festival. From the photo on her phone, Richard mistakenly thought Terry was now plate-sized, but Julie corrected, “he’s only palm-sized and I hope he stays that way!”
At 3 p.m. we began to take down our booth. It was a good day!