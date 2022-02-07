The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met on Feb. 2 in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church to enjoy Bodacious Barbeque and to explore the resources available from Texas A&M’s Agrilife Extension Services to further work with disabled kids. President Julie Brock called on Optimist Le Ila Dixon to lead in prayer, following which she led in the pledge to the flag and the Optimist Creed.
President Julie welcomed our guests: Louraiseal McDonald, Morgan Bradley and Thecela Cooks. Louraiseal represented the Harrison County office of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, a unique education agency that teaches Texans wherever they live, extending research-based knowledge to benefit families and communities. Thecela Cook, Regional Coordinator of the 18+Transition Program with Marshall Early Graduation School, joined us especially to hear Morgan Bradley, AgriLife Program Manager and East Texas Regional Coordinator.
Morgan focused on developing our understanding of and work with persons with disabilities, especially students. She emphasized the use of “people-first language,” i.e: What do you call a person with a disability? Answer: A person!
People-first language is an objective and respectful way to speak about people with disabilities by emphasizing the person first rather than the disability. It acknowledges what a person has, and recognizes that a person is not the disability. In putting the person before the disability, People-first language highlights a person’s value, individuality and capabilities.
“Of course, it is important to refer to persons in the style of their preference,” she cautioned, “since there are persons who want to claim their disability first (whether it is intellectual, developmental or physical).” She also suggested that we refer to people without disabilities rather than calling such people “normal, healthy, whole or typical.”
The list of disabilities is really quite long and includes people with chronic diseases such as diabetes. Morgan asked us how many people are disabled. Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi ventured the high number of 80%. “Actually it is not that high,” Morgan replied. “Nationally, 28 percent of adults and 4.3 percent of those under 18 are disabled. In Texas the 4.3 percent is actually 10 percent.” (Note: this 10 percent refers to those who receive special education services.)
In seeking to lead us to greater sensitivity to the disabled, Morgan introduced us to the concept of “ableism,” which is both discrimination against disabled people and the tendency to regard people with a disability as incomplete, diminished or damaged, and to measure the quality of life with a disability against a non-disabled standard.
There is both institutional and social ableism. Institutional is very noticeable and may take the form of public buildings without ramps or elevators, refusal of reasonable accommodations, inaccessible playgrounds or even wage gaps.
Social ableism is more subtle and takes awareness and practice to change. Examples include lack of representation in the media, calling people with disabilities an inspiration just for being disabled, using slow/baby talk and unsolicited touch.
“What can you do to eliminate ableism?” Morgan asked. “Talk to the experts!” she answered. “People with disabilities are the best resource to learn about how to treat people with disabilities and what you can do to advocate for change.”
“Also, reflect on your own actions and prejudice. If you ever feel like you are doing or saying something that contributes to ableism, take a minute to figure out why and adjust what you are doing.”
Being inclusive is a key to combating discrimination against persons with disabilities whether they are kids or adults. Morgan shared a self-evaluation checklist and a list of inclusivity resources (available from A&M’s Agrilife Extension Services). She engaged the club in discussion of ways in which its own programs could improve their inclusiveness.Optimists Julie Brock and Michele Fuller shared some of the details of our Student Mock Interview Learning Experiences through MISD, where area businesses provide mock job interviews for MHS seniors. Morgan encouraged us to find specific ways of enlisting more participation by disabled students in the event.
Morgan also addressed inclusive strategies for online environments. President Julie indicated that our club has had some limited experience with using Zoom for meetings. Morgan noted how the experience of the pandemic has provided an impetus to learn about the use of Zoom. She mentioned that Zoom had added captioning as a feature of its meetings. Visitor Rose Mary Magrill asked for details on how to access the live captioning feature.
Vigilance and sensitivity is necessary. Optimist Melissa Al-Ahmadi mentioned the example of construction equipment blocking handicapped access to the downtown Business Development Center and securing the help of Mayor Amy Ware in seeing that the blockage was removed. And simple things make for inclusivity, such as encouraging questions and giving extra time to ask them and exchange ideas.
All present joined in a round of applause for Morgan and her challenging and informative presentation. Optimist Richard Magrill presented pots of spring bulbs (daffodils, tulips and hyacinths) to Morgan and to Thecela Cooks. Optimist John Fortune, who had been taking photos throughout the presentation, took additional photos. Our visitors expressed their appreciation for the time that we spent together.