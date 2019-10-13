The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall. President Le Ila Dixon convened with the ringing of the bell and led in prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. flag and the recitation of the Optimist’s creed.
Optimist Le Ila welcomed all and accepted on behalf of the club a new centennial year banner designed by Optimist Richard Magrill who secured it locally through the excellent assistance of Smart Advertising. He noted that he created the new banner with the idea that it would highlight our local club and its connection with the centennial year of Optimist International. (He also had in mind its use at this weekend’s Fire Ant Festival!)
President Le Ila reminded the club that when Optimist International held its first convention in June 1919, World War I had been over for mere months. The recent Spanish Flu pandemic had taken the lives of 657,000 in just the U.S. and “suffragists were still fighting for the right of women to vote and legalized segregation would be in place for decades yet to come.” She recalled that at that time, there were ten Optimist Clubs all in the U.S. and today there are thousands of clubs in 23 countries on six continents.
Optimist Richard pointed out that the banner features a “sun” design and “100” from Optimist International combined with a photo taken by Optimist Michele Fuller at the 2019 SMILE (Student Mock Interview Learning Experience). The sun, he explained, reminds us of the “noon” in our local name at the same time that it calls on us to “reach for the sun” as we seek to engage our members and the Marshall community in “bringing out the best.”
The students in the photo are now graduates actively “pursuing the best.” Our centennial year SMILE event was held March 7 and involved around 30 representatives of 19 area businesses who generously gave of their time and seven businesses who supported the work financially. The event provides MHS Seniors with a learning experience involving hundreds of interviews to assist them in getting their first jobs after graduation. MISD and especially Counselor Zack Davis who serves as the facilitator for the event are due kudos for their work. For each interview, participating Seniors get their name in a drawing for a $300 gift certificate. Odalis Garcia was the 2019 winner.
Also the interviewers were treated to a luncheon elegantly served in the library (we apologize for the inconvenience to students!) by the Hospitality Class at MHS who gained hands on experience by developing a budget, planning a menu, and preparing the food in addition to the final serving of the meal. Special thanks to their teacher, Joanna Goldman.
Actually, the photo on the banner also includes a couple of last year’s Young Texans, Sophie Hudson and Kashton Etheridge, so it represents our year round celebration of high achieving Marshall young people.
President Le Ila expressed the club’s joy at seeing Optimist George Bennett with us today. We had been missing him during September. As a part of this year’s centennial celebrations he was recognized in June as the club’s oldest member. His wife, Inagene, was present for that occasion and also his grandson Optimist Adam Adair who is a student at East Texas Baptist University and our youngest member. (It is always a special treat for our club whenever Dr. Bennett can be present!)
Optimist Charles Dixon updated the club on our third major project, the Triple MMM Backpack program which provides weekend meals to hungry kids. This program, initiated by our club and completing its tenth year in December, is managed by a separately organized board, supported by many annual donors, and actively sponsored by our club, Marshall ISD, East Texas Food Bank, and St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
In May, Jennifer Peters, MISD Health Services Director and District Nurse, and Nurse Amy Martin, assisted our club in May in evaluating the program for the 2018-2019 school year. Optimist Charles, who serves as treasurer of the program, reported that we currently serve over 100 students at David Crockett, Price T. Young, and Wm. B. Travis elementary schools. He expressed the club’s appreciation for all who help deliver the backpacks each week and especially Jane Ogden who delivers to Price T. Young.
The meeting concluded with a discussion of plans for the Fire Ant Festival, our fifth Wednesday social, and the upcoming birthday celebration for foster kids in Harrison County.