Special to the News Messenger
The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Wednesday at the Golden Corral meeting room. President Le Ila Dixon convened the meeting and asked Optimist Richard Magrill to pray followed by the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. flag and the recitation of the Optimist’s creed.
Optimist Le Ila welcomed all and asked MISD Senior Counselor Suzan Harrison to introduce MISD Assistant Principal Nakena Bayless. Harrison and Bayless will be this year’s facilitators for our Young Texans Program, which recognizes outstanding seniors each month. At the end of the year, six $500 grants will be awarded to three young women and three young men selected at random.
Optimist Julie Brock presented Cate Truelove and Carl Raymundo as the Young Texanne and Texan for September.
Cate’s favorite subject is calculus and her favorite teachers are Robin Rudd and Audrey Cato. In addition to volleyball, softball and choir, she is co-founder and president of the Starfish Society.
When asked by Optimist Richard Magrill, Cate said the Starfish Society is a nonprofit organization founded to offer tutoring and mentoring for students at Travis Elementary School.
Through its work, 12 teachers serving around 150 kids have been funded. Harrison said the Travis test scores went up after the mentoring started.
When asked why the organization was named “Starfish” Cate said it was based on the story of a little boy walking along the beach after a storm picking up starfish and throwing them back into the ocean.
A man happens by and asks what he is doing. He says he is rescuing starfish by returning them to their home. The man scoffs and says, “There are too many; you can’t rescue them all!”
The little boy ignores him, picks up another and tosses it home. “There,” he says defiantly, “I’ve helped that one!”
Cate emphasized that the Starfish Society, like the little boy, has the goal of helping all, but believes you do that by making a start.
Cate concluded her presentation with a message to her parents, Kurt and Jennifer Truelove — “Thank you for raising me to know my worth and value even when others don’t appreciate it. Thank you for teaching me to be respectful to everyone and to stick up for myself when needed. Lastly, thank you for teaching me never to settle for less than what I deserve. I love y’all!”
Cate’s current grade point average is 5.6 and she is at the top of her class.
Raymundo’s favorite subjects are math and science and he intends to major in mechanical engineering when he attends university. He is currently active in band, the Interact Club and the Starfish Society, among others.
His musical instrument is the euphonium (an instrument shaped like a tuba, but smaller). He is captain of the MHS band’s brass section, a member of All-Region Band and All-Region Jazz Band.
He’s active in leadership, scientific and engineering organizations. His list of extracurricular activities was so extensive that Optimist Le Ila asked, “How many hours of sleep do you get at night?” His reply: “My number one rule is to go to sleep by 10 p.m. each night!”
Carl concluded his presentation with a message to his parents, Lorenzo and Clemencia Raymundo — “Thank you! Without your determination, I would not be where I am today. I am so blessed and thankful you have established a life I would never have dreamt of. Father, thank you for moving to America. You have endured so much for me to receive more opportunities. Mother, thank you for taking care of me and being a reminder of my heritage. I appreciate all that you do for me and for inspiring me to be the best in everything I do.”
Carl’s current grade point average is 5.23 and he is the highest ranked young man in his class.
The meeting concluded with a brief discussion of plans for a birthday party for Harrison County children in foster care. It is scheduled for Nov. 8 at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall where the diaconate has agreed to be a co-sponsor.