The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met Wednesday in Hutchins Hall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall. President Le Ila Dixon convened with the ringing of the bell and Richard Magrill led in prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. flag and the recitation of the Optimist’s creed.
President Le Ila welcomed Lance Hawk, Director of the local district of the Boy Scouts of America. He shared that his previous experiences were in west coast scouting before coming to work in the Golden Eagle District of the East Texas Area Council.
“Scouting,” he pointed out, “is adventure, family, fun, character, leadership and so much more.” Just as Optimists seek to bring out the best in youth, Lance emphasized that “in Scouting, boys and girls start with their best right now selves and grow into their very best future selves. It’s fun, hands-on learning and achievement that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today – and for life.”
Optimist Le Ila asked about the recent decision to involve girls in the BSA scouting activities. Lance emphasized that the organization establishes a menu of scouting and leaves it up to the local groups to define the membership. Girls can now be included but that remains a local choice. For instance, the Cub Pack sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview has chosen to admit girls while the pack at Trinity Episcopal in Marshall retains the traditional membership policy of boys only.
Optimist Richard Magrill was surprised to learn that there is only one Cub Scout Pack in Marshall: that at Trinity Episcopal Church. Also, there are only two Scout Troops: one at First United Methodist Church and one at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He said that he guessed he should not be surprised “since so many of the organizations which were dominant in my own youth are now so much smaller, struggling, or have ceased to function.”
Lance pointed out that in addition to the Cubs and Scouts, the BSA sponsors groups for older youth.
Venturing is co-ed and for youth 14-20 years old. What is Venturing? It’s for those who love exploring their passions, making new friends, and discovering the world. “If you’re always looking for an adventure — rappelling a cliff, perfecting your shot, designing a robot, kayaking into the sunset, exploring your faith, or volunteering at an animal shelter — the choice is yours!” “Venturing” Lance stressed, “is youth-led and youth-inspired and participants acquire life skills and gain experiences that will prove valuable regardless of where the future takes them.”
Optimist Charles Dixon recalled the good times that his daughter (now Debbie Dixon Walker, married, and living in Alabama) had in the Venturing group in Marshall which he served as Scoutmaster. The activities of the group centered around role-playing games similar to Dungeons and Dragons; and this was in the time before the Internet!
Exploring is also co-ed and for youth 10-20 years old. It was established in 1949 and 2019 is its 70th year! But what is Exploring? “It provides exciting activities and one-on-one mentorship for youth looking to discover their future,” Lance answered, and “whether you’re a local organization looking to strengthen the community or a young person wanting to uncover the possibilities of your future, Exploring is a great place to start.”
Exploring can involve youth in the arts and humanities, aviation, business, communications, engineering and technology, fire and EMS, healthcare, law and government, law enforcement, science, skilled trades, and social services. (Lance indicated, however, “that the most popular are law enforcement and fire fighting.”)
The club gave Lance a round of applause for bringing us up to date on the exciting world of scouting!
President Le Ila announced that next week we will meet at Gucci’s on Tuesday evening for a social time with friends and family members especially invited. The time will be 5:30 p.m. and she will ask that we be permitted to use the meeting room.
Treasurer Michele Fuller presented the treasurer’s report and the bank statement was briefly examined. It was noted that the expenditure for the Fire Ant Festival for candy and bags was $386. The dues payments of members was also reviewed and evaluated and it was announced that both the President and Treasurer have received their debit cards from the bank which will facilitate purchasing supplies for the upcoming birthday party for foster kids.
With regard to planning for the party, a list of events in which volunteers from churches (in addition to those from the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall) can become involved was compiled for Pastor Rusty Rustenhaven. He will share the list with the Marshall Ministerial Association at their regular monthly meeting next Wednesday. We welcome and look forward to their participation.