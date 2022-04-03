East Texas Baptist University’s School of Communication and Performing Arts will present “Our Town,” an American classic written by Thornton Wilder about life in a small town, April 7-10.
Directed by ETBU Associate Professor of Theatre Arts John Dement, the show will journey through daily life, falling in love, grief, and the hope of eternity. Our Town is a piece of American literature and drama that should not be missed.
The curtain will rise for evening performances on Thursday and Friday, April 7-8, at 7 p.m., and the Saturday and Sunday matinees, April 9-10, will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Mabee Recital Hall of the Jenna Guest Music Building on ETBU’s campus.
General Admission tickets are $10. Attendees with an ETBU ID will be granted free admission. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.etbu.edu/box-office.