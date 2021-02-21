Marshall is no stranger to snowfall events that brought the city to a standstill. Here’s a look back at a few historic snow events.
“Relief From Blizzard Is Expected Today” read the headline of the Jan. 19, 1930 newspaper, telling of the lowest temperature on record in years: -5 degrees.
“With the force of the two-day blizzard already spent, all of Texas tonight turned attention to damage done by the cutting winds and sub-freezing temperatures… The lowest temperature in the state today was reported at Vernon in North Texas where the thermometer nose-dived to 12 degrees below zero. At Houston an all-time low record of five and one-half degrees above was recorded. The warmest spot in the state was at Brownsville where the mercury reached 24 above.”
In East Texas, the newspaper reported negative five degrees early Saturday.
“Throughout the day, residents who braved the intense cold peeped from mufflers and upturned collars as they slowly and cautiously made their way to their destinations… Merchants stated that Saturday was the quietest day in many years, the usual large number of farmers and visitors being unable to reach the city because of the weather.
The newspaper reported no public service came in or out of Marshall except behind-schedule trains. Rural mail and milk trucks also made their deliveries.
•••
The Feb. 4, 1951 paper reported four people were hurt in falls on ice and pipes were bursting.
“A frigid week of Arctic splendor turned into a mess of dirty slush Saturday under the influence of clear skies and rising temperatures as Marshall and vicinity began to calculate its damages and seek its recovery.”
J.W. Schonhardt, the city water superintendent, reported more than 200 emergency calls for broken water pipes.
•••
Jay Harris found a good way to get around without tire chains after snow fell on Jan. 14, 1985: his horse.
“While the rest of the world spun its wheels or just stayed home, Jay Harris finds his trusty steed gets fine traction — without chains on its hoofs — at South Garrett Street and Pocono in snowy Marshall Thursday” reads the caption of a photo taken by Frankie McConnell.
•••
The Feb. 3, 1985 paper reported fender-benders were plenty after snow fell. That Friday’s snowstorm “marked third year out of four that snowstorms have paralyzed the city. The temperature fell to 16 degrees before 8 a.m. Saturday, six degrees warmer than the year’s low, recorded Jan. 21.”