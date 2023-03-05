Pat Hazell’s “Permanent Record” is coming to Memorial City Hall on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.
“Remember in school when the principal threatened to put things on your ‘permanent record?’ and how scared we were of it,” Memorial City Hall said in a press release. “Well, join us at Memorial City Hall... as Pat unlocks the vault to his permanent record and shares through his own special brand of humor those things that shaped who we became.”
Tickets for this performance are available at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling the Memorial City Hall Box Office at (903) 934-7992.
Pat Hazell was a writer for the hit TV show “Seinfeld” and, due to popular demand, is coming back to Marshall with his one-man show “Permanent Record.”
“Pat goes in search of his own Permanent Record in a confessional night of humor, heart and humanity,” MCH said. “Hazell hired an opposition research company to investigate his past and is now forced to defend himself. Pat opens the vault to his faults, foibles and foul play to turn a stroll down Memory Lane into a high-speed chase down Memory Highway. If you can’t laugh at yourself, why not laugh at him?”
All shows at Memorial City Hall are presented in association with the 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, The Marshall News Messenger, and 103.9 KMHT with a special thanks to the Texas Commission on the Arts for their support. Memorial City Hall is located at 110 E. Houston St., on the historic square in downtown Marshall.