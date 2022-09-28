Northeast Texas Habitat has partnered with Gecko Pest Control, Branch’s Pest Control and Chochos Pest Control to provide pest extermination services in Marshall-area homes on Sept. 30.
“The people helping folks today are in competition with each other on a regular basis. However, being a good neighbor includes thinking about how your actions help your whole neighborhood.” Daren Horton of Gecko Pest Control said. “On Pest Day, we put our professional pest management industry hats on and work together to help promote our industry while helping our neighbors. By coming together as one, to help those less fortunate in our community, we share our common passion for keeping everyone around us in a safer healthier environment.”
Horton continues “Veseris is one of the largest product suppliers in the country and they have partnered with us supplying the materials for our service projects since we began Pest Control Day in 2019. This year BWI Companies, Inc is also donating products to help represent the giving spirit of the Profession Pest Management Industry. Partnering with NE Texas Habitat for Humanity gives us a vehicle to organize and advertise these services. The history of success of Habitat for Humanity providing for the challenged families in Harrison and Gregg counties always ensures a successful event.”
The pest control companies and NE Texas Habitat expect to provide extermination services in 30 homes during the one-day event.
“When people think of Habitat, most often, they think of building houses or repairing home structures that have become unsafe. But the partnership with local pest control companies in the Greater Marshall area fits perfectly into the Habitat mission.” LaJuan Gordon, Habitat CEO, said. “Our critical repair program focuses on health and safety hazards at home. A pest infestation is a significant health hazard and a service that lower-income wage earners may have difficulty affording regularly. So we are thrilled that these local businesses want to join us for the third year in assuring that individuals that need but cannot afford pest control receive it.”
Habitat’s critical repair programs focus on eliminating health and safety threats in the home of elderly persons, disabled individuals, and veterans that cannot physically or financially afford to repair their homes.
Pest infestation is proven to cause or worsen respiratory illnesses like asthma and allergies. Food contamination by pests causes several gastrointestinal issues like salmonella, dysentery and gastroenteritis.