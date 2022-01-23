Available for adoption from the Humane Society of Harrison County’s The Pet Place, located at 1901 Jefferson Ave, are the following great pets. For information on adopting or surrendering a pet call (903) 938-7297.

Tiger is a 10-week-old brindle Catahoula mix male. He is up to date on shots and worming

Sparkles is a 4-month-old black heeler mix female. She is spayed and up to date on shots and worming.

Crush is an 8-month-old orange tabby domestic short hair male. He is neutered and up to date on shots and worming.

Annie is a 3-month-old gray tabby domestic short hair female. She is spayed and up to date on shots and worming.

Others also available include various colors of cats and kittens.

