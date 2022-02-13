Available for adoption from the Humane Society of Harrison County’s The Pet Place, located at 1901 Jefferson Avenue, are the following great pets.
For information on adopting or surrendering a pet all (903) 938-7297. Open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. till 4:30 p.m..
Sweetie is an 8-weeks-old female chocolate bob-tailed Catahoula mix. She is current on vaccinations and worming.
Joe Burrow is an 8-week-old male black Catahoula mix. He is current on vaccinations and worming.
Crush is an 8-months-old male neutered shorthair orange tabby. He is current on vaccinations and worming.
Candy is a 5-month-old female spayed short hair brown tabby. She is current on vaccinations and worming.
Other pets available for adoption include lab mix puppies, a shepherd mix puppy, a terrier mix puppy, a rat Terrier mix and various colors of cats and kittens.
Valentines special: all spayed or neutered cats are only $14 to adopt this week.