About 5,000 juvenile paddlefish were released into Caddo Lake on Thursday as part of an initiative from the Caddo Lake Institute.
“Paddlefish were once endemic to Caddo Lake, but the creation of the Lake O’ the Pines dam and reservoir upstream (late 1950’s) stopped a seasonal/variable flow of water into the system that the paddlefish needed to cue them to spawn in spring time,” Laura Ashley Overdyke, executive director with the Caddo Lake Institute, said in a press release. “The flow of water into the system was reduced so much that scouring of the bottom of the channels no longer occurred and sediment built up on the bottom, depriving paddlefish of a place to lay their eggs.”
The institute began restocking paddlefish in the lake in 2004. Paddlefish are state threatened in Texas, Overdyke said, and Thursday’s restocking was the first they’ve had in more than a year.