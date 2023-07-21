The Hallsville ISD Summer Reading program had a very fun visit at the Hallsville Fire Department recently. The program’s last day will be at Hallsville West Elementary School on Tuesday, July 25 at 9 a.m. There will be a guest reader, free books, maker spaces and snacks.
PHOTOS: Hallsville ISD's summer reading program visits fire department
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
- 6 All-Pink Recipes Perfect for a 'Barbie' Dinner Party
- Numbrix 9 - July 21
- All About JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Home-Run Marriage
- 12 Barbie-Pink Vacation Destinations That Will Make Your Next Getaway a True *Aesthetic*
- The #1 Best Workout for Dementia Prevention, According to a Neurophysiologist
- Here's What Happens to Your Body if You Drink Diet Coke Every Day
- Jeremy Allen White Joins the 'Shameless' Cast on the Picket Line
- 'Sixteen Candles' Star Carlin Glynn Dead at 83
- Barbara Corcoran Has the Lowest Net Worth of All the Sharks
- A Viral Trend Has People Ingesting Laundry Detergent To Help Their Joint Pain—Here’s What a Doctor Has To Say
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Reports: July 20, 2023
- Longtime music educator helped create Marshall's Big Red Pride dies
- Avinger man gets 24 years for distributing meth in Marshall
- VeraBank recognized as a 2023 nCino Financial Services Impact Award winner
- Marshall police execute warrant, recover stolen property
- Matt Garrett: Texas 4-H Roundup awards more than $2 million in scholarships
- Harrison County Chief Appraiser resigns, special meeting set Friday
- Police Reports: July 19, 2023
- Waskom ISD approved for $115K Effective Schools Framework Grant
- Marshall police meet with community in ongoing community policing efforts
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.