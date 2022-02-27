JEFFERSON — Jefferson still said “laissez les bons temps rouler” on Saturday, despite rainy and cold weather as the 32nd annual Mardi Gras Upriver parade rolled through downtown.
The theme was “Steampunk Upriver,” which is a carryover from last year’s event theme, which was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic of 2021.
This year’s King is Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker and Queen is Taste of Caddo Restaurant Co-owner Darlene Keith.
Mardi Gras festivities will continue today, with the annual children’s parade kicking off at 2 p.m. in the streets of downtown Jefferson.
The Jefferson Historical Museum’s first ever “Gowns, Crowns and Art of Mardi Gras,” exhibit will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through March 1.