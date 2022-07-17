Anyone looking for something to do this summer needs to look no further than Marshall, with 92.3 The Depot radio station working to produce their new Boogie on the Bricks concert series, the third of which kicked off Friday in downtown Marshall.
This month’s performance featured Jenn Ford and the Wide Eyed Devils, recognized, according to 92.3 The Depot, for their Texas Roadhouse sound. Lead singer Jenn Ford performed a number of original songs during her set on Friday at Telegraph Park.
Jenn Ford and the Wide Eyed Devils are a locally-based, award winning band that has opened for Grammy Award winner Jack Ingram, Doug Supernaw, and has shared stages with Ally Venable, Blue Louie, Lee Mathis, Holly Tucker, Darrin Morris, Sarah Hobbs, and played during 2021 National Finals Rodeo representing Texas Country Music Association as the 2019 Grand Champion of the Texas Country Music Showdown according to the radio station.
Chip Arledge with 92.3 The Depot previous described the event as a way to give the community something to do in downtown Marshall that was free to attend, and family friendly.
Other activities taking place this weekend as part of the Third Saturday events were the Main Street Fashion Show, Market on the Square, a concert from Keaton Bradbury and The United States Kung Fu Exchange.
“We are just so excited to continue to offer these events completely free of charge to the Marshall community,” Event organizer Steven McFarland said, “The Marshall Regional Arts Council wanted to offer community members and answer the question of ‘what is there to do in Marshall this weekend?’ and the answer is this! We want to make sure there’s always something fun.”
All Third Saturday events are open to the public and free to attend.