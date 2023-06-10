Hospitality E.R. and the Lake O the Pines Baptist Church partnered with the Marion County Sheriff's Office for a Community Outreach on Tuesday. It was a great success, the sheriff's office reported.
PHOTOS: Marion County Sheriff's Office, partners host community outreach event
