The Marshall Junior High School theatre presented Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella April 4-6 at the Marshall Junior High School cafeteria.
PHOTOS: Marshall Junior High School theatre puts on fairytale classics
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
- Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Son Moses' 17th Birthday With Rare Photo
- Jeremy Renner Joins Family at Six Flags for First Big Outing Since Accident
- Jennifer Hudson Recreates Sweet Childhood Easter Outfit
- Alleluia! Raise Your Joys and Triumphs High With These 50 Meaningful Easter Prayers
- 'You're Poaching All My Best Easter Yolks!' Plus, 99 Other Silly Easter-Themed Puns
- See Bindi Irwin’s Toddler Proudly Show Off Her ‘Star Wars’ Easter Outfit
- Dylan Dreyer Documents Sweet Moment Her Kids Finally Got to Meet Her Brother
- Mariska Hargitay Spends Easter Weekend at the Beach: 'Spring Has Sprung'
- Kris Jenner Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane With Throwback Easter Photos
- So, What's the Deal With the 'Harry Potter' TV Series?
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall man sentenced to 15 years for 2019 homicide, self defense claim made
- Woman rescued from submerged jeep at Lake O' The Pines
- Marshall ISD bond to fund new facility expansions of popular programs
- Dirt Cheap to close Marshall warehouse, other Texas stores
- Police Reports: April 7, 2023
- Hallsville firefighters respond to tank battery fire
- Publix Easter Hours—Will Publix Be Open on Easter Sunday? Find Out Here!
- ETBU announces new tutor program certification
- Marshall Optimists double down with April/May Young Texans
- Harrison County grand jury indicts four in connection with Jucy's Taco shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.