The Marshall Public Library’s Intro to Acting class with Alfy offered so much fun this past week. Alfy, from Marshall Fine Arts Academy, led the young participants in several engaging exercises to develop their acting skills and “Find their Voice.” This event was generously sponsored by Friends of a Public Library.
The Friends sponsor a number of programs put on by the library which are outside of the city’s budget, including a wide range of summer performances planned during the Summer Reading program.
One of the upcoming performances planned is the Wildlife on the Move show, which will be hosted in Memorial City Hall on June 27, and is free and open to the public.