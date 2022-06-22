Rotary President Hannah Luce welcomed Marshall City Manager Terrell Smith as the Rotary Guest Speaker on June 16. In his seventh week in Marshall, Smith shared he is “being intentional in meeting the community and getting feedback.” He is speaking with the internal teams and stakeholders to outline city strengths, redefine economic development, and bridge gaps in quality of life. He believes the change will require sweat equity and his investment in the community. Welcome, Mr. Smith!
Congratulations to the newest Rotarian in the World and a member of The Rotary Club of Marshall, Rebecca Smith. Rebecca has a busy and fulfilling life as a wife, mother, a Speech-Language Pathologist with Encompass Home Health, a Baylor Bears fan, and a successful consultant with Rodan + Fields. Rebecca shared her excitement as she knows Rotarian and District Judge Sam B. Hall Jr., her grandfather, is smiling down at her.
President Hannah Luce also presented Rotarian Bill Hollifield with his Paul Harris +1 pin. This pin is given to Rotarians to recognize individual financial gifts to the Rotary Foundation.