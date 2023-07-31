The Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club in Jefferson gave a tour of the Atalanta, Jay Gould's private rail car, to Marshall's Best After School and Summer Camp students on Thursday. The nonprofit club received a donation from Marshall's Best, but every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at noon, it offers schools free tours. The Atalanta, named after a mythical goddess, is the 88-foot-long historic mobile mansion of railroad tycoon Jay Gould.

Tags

reporter/editor

Sadiq King is the editor and reporter for Marshall News Messenger. A young artist from New Jersey, graduated from Wiley College in 2018 and now brings his love of media and arts to Marshall Texas!