The Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club in Jefferson gave a tour of the Atalanta, Jay Gould's private rail car, to Marshall's Best After School and Summer Camp students on Thursday. The nonprofit club received a donation from Marshall's Best, but every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at noon, it offers schools free tours. The Atalanta, named after a mythical goddess, is the 88-foot-long historic mobile mansion of railroad tycoon Jay Gould.
PHOTOS: Marshall students get firsthand look at Jay Gould's private rail car
By Sadiq King
scooper@marshallnewsmessenger.com
Sadiq King
reporter/editor
Sadiq King is the editor and reporter for Marshall News Messenger. A young artist from New Jersey, graduated from Wiley College in 2018 and now brings his love of media and arts to Marshall Texas!
